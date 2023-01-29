Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably As She Shares LAST Video Of Her Mother With An Emotional Note: I Miss You Aai

In
what
came
as
a
heartbreaking
news
from
the
entertainment
industry,
Rakhi
Sawant's
mother
Jaya
Sawant
passed
away
on
January
28.
To
note,
she
was
battling
cancer
and
brain
tumour
for
a
while
and
her
condition
was
deterioratingng
of
late.
The
news
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone
and
Rakhi
has
been
heartbroken
post
her
mother's
demise.
And
now,
Rakhi
has
shared
a
heart
wrenching
last
video
of
her
mother
from
the
hospital.
The
video
featured
Rakhi
Sawant
crying
inconsolably
while
sitting
next
to
her
mother
on
the
floor.
In
the
video,
Rakhi
was
seen
praying
for
an
end
to
her
mother's
pain.
And
as
her
mother
is
no
more
with
us,
Rakhi
penned
an
emotional
note
in
the
caption
about
how
her
life
will
never
be
the
same
without
her
mom's
presence
and
how
much
she
is
going
to
miss
her.
She
wrote,
"Aaj
meri
maa
ka
haath
sar
se
uth
gaya
or
mere
pass
khone
ke
liye
kuch
nahi
bacha.
I
love
you
MAA.
Aap
ke
bina
kuch
nahi
raha,
ab
kaun
meri
pukar
sunega
or
kaun
mujhe
gale
lagayega
maa.
Ab
mai
kya
karu...
kaha
jauuuu...
I
miss
you
Aai
(today
my
mother's
hand
was
lifted
from
my
head.
And
I
have
nothing
left
to
lose.
I
love
you
mother.
Nothing
is
left
without
you,
now
who
will
listen
to
me
and
who
will
hug
me.
What
should
I
do
now,
where
should
I
go.
I
miss
you,
mother)".
Several
celebs
took
to
the
comment
section
to
offer
their
condolences.
Taking
to
the
comment
section,
Jackie
Shroff
wrote,
"I
feel
your
pain
having
lost
my
mom,
dad,
brother;
their
soul
will
always
be
with
us".
Nisha
Rawal
also
sent
love
and
strength
to
Rakhi
and
commented,
"My
dear
Rakhi
my
heart
reaches
out
to
you!
I
have
seen
aunty
always
dressed
up
beautifully
with
a
smile,
seeing
her
this
way
broke
my
heart!
Shall
be
praying
for
her
peaceful
journey!
May
God
give
you
strength."
Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 10:22 [IST]