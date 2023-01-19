Netizens Brutally TROLL Rakhi Sawant for Wearing Burqa, Say 'Dharam Ka Majak Banake Rakh Diya Hai Isne'

Rakhi
Sawant
is
no
different
from
controversy.
She
recently
grabbed
eyeballs
after
she
announced
that
she
is
now
married
to
her
boyfriend,
Adil
Durrani.
Her
marriage
came
as
a
surprise
to
everyone,
while
Adil
had
earlier
denied
the
wedding,
which
left
the
actress
broken.
She
was
seen
crying
in
front
of
the
media
about
her
ailing
mother.
But
after
Adil
publicly
accepted
Rakhi
as
his
lawfully
wedded
wife,
she
has
been
seen
opening
up
about
their
relationship.
She
recently
visited
her
mother,
Jaya
Bheda,
in
the
hospital,
who
is
currently
undergoing
treatment
for
cancer
and
a
brain
tumor.
Rakhi
converted
to
Islam
after
marrying
Adil,
and
revealed
that
he
prefers
to
see
her
in
a
burqa.
The
controversial
queen's
latest
video
of
her
wearing
a
burqa
as
she
visited
her
mother
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
RAKHI
SAWANT
TROLLED
FOR
WEARING
BURQA
Meanwhile,
a
video
of
Rakhi
and
Adil
inside
the
hospital
ward
is
all
over
the
internet.
She
can
be
seen
asking
the
nurses
about
her
mother's
condition
and
informing
her
that
her
son-in-law,
Adil,
has
also
come
to
see
her.
Rakhi
was
constantly
photographed
by
paparazzi
as
she
interacted
with
her
mother
and
exited
the
hospital.
Take
a
look
at
the
video.
'I
Was
Pregnant
And...':
Rakhi
Sawant
Reveals
She
Suffered
Miscarriage
Amid
Troubles
With
Hubby
Adil
Khan
Well,
the
viral
video
has
left
netizens
furious,
and
they
are
seen
brutally
trolling
her
for
gaining
publicity
by
using
her
ailing
mother
and
capturing
it
as
well.
Many
were
disturbed
to
see
that
she
was
letting
the
cameraman
film
her
mother
in
such
a
vulnerable
state
inside
the
hospital.
On
the
other
hand,
several
social
media
users
trolled
Rakhi
for
wearing
a
burqa
and
changing
her
religion
for
her
husband.
Check
out
the
comments.
One
user
said,
"This
lady
is
such
an
Insult
to
everything."
Another
one
wrote,
"Yeh
bhi
conversion
ka
sikar."
One
netizen
commented
saying,
"Burkhe
m
dekh
tumhe,
tumhari
maa
jaldi
thk
ho
jayegi..
Shame
rakhi,"
while
another
said,
"What
is
this
rakhi?
Why
religion
change?
Why
you
have
changed
yourself?इसकी
मा
इतनी
बिमार
है
और
इसको
आदील
के
साथ
शादी
religion
change
करना
है......
उपर
से
ये
थोबडे
पे
क्या
बांध
के
गयी
है."
Another
comment
read,
"Rakhi
ne
Islam
kabool
karliya.
Tohi
Adil
ne
haa
bola.."
"It
looks
like
all
this
drama
by
Aadil
was
because
maybee
he
wanted
Rakhi
to
change
religion.
Another
typical
case
of
#lovejihad,"
said
another
social
media
user.
Did
Salman
Khan
Save
Rakhi
Sawant's
Marriage
With
Adil
Durrani?
Here's
What
Happened
RAKHI
SAWANT
AILING
MOTHER
Rakhi
Saant
earlier
revealed
that
billionaire
Mukesh
Ambani
is
helping
with
her
mother's
treatment.
She
is
currently
being
treated
for
a
brain
tumour
and
cancer
at
the
Tata
Memorial
Cancer
Hospital.
"I
want
to
thank
Ambani
Ji
for
helping
us.
Ambani
Ji
is
helping
us
out,"
she
said.