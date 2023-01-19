Netizens Brutally TROLL Rakhi Sawant for Wearing Burqa, Say 'Dharam Ka Majak Banake Rakh Diya Hai Isne'

Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam after marrying Adil, and revealed that he prefers to see her in a burqa.

Rakhi Sawant is no different from controversy. She recently grabbed eyeballs after she announced that she is now married to her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. Her marriage came as a surprise to everyone, while Adil had earlier denied the wedding, which left the actress broken. She was seen crying in front of the media about her ailing mother. But after Adil publicly accepted Rakhi as his lawfully wedded wife, she has been seen opening up about their relationship.

She recently visited her mother, Jaya Bheda, in the hospital, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and a brain tumor. Rakhi converted to Islam after marrying Adil, and revealed that he prefers to see her in a burqa. The controversial queen's latest video of her wearing a burqa as she visited her mother is going viral on social media.

RAKHI SAWANT TROLLED FOR WEARING BURQA

Meanwhile, a video of Rakhi and Adil inside the hospital ward is all over the internet. She can be seen asking the nurses about her mother's condition and informing her that her son-in-law, Adil, has also come to see her. Rakhi was constantly photographed by paparazzi as she interacted with her mother and exited the hospital. Take a look at the video.

Well, the viral video has left netizens furious, and they are seen brutally trolling her for gaining publicity by using her ailing mother and capturing it as well. Many were disturbed to see that she was letting the cameraman film her mother in such a vulnerable state inside the hospital. On the other hand, several social media users trolled Rakhi for wearing a burqa and changing her religion for her husband. Check out the comments.

One user said, "This lady is such an Insult to everything." Another one wrote, "Yeh bhi conversion ka sikar." One netizen commented saying, "Burkhe m dekh tumhe, tumhari maa jaldi thk ho jayegi.. Shame rakhi," while another said, "What is this rakhi? Why religion change? Why you have changed yourself?इसकी मा इतनी बिमार है और इसको आदील के साथ शादी religion change करना है...... उपर से ये थोबडे पे क्या बांध के गयी है."

Another comment read, "Rakhi ne Islam kabool karliya. Tohi Adil ne haa bola.." "It looks like all this drama by Aadil was because maybee he wanted Rakhi to change religion. Another typical case of #lovejihad," said another social media user.

RAKHI SAWANT AILING MOTHER

Rakhi Saant earlier revealed that billionaire Mukesh Ambani is helping with her mother's treatment. She is currently being treated for a brain tumour and cancer at the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. "I want to thank Ambani Ji for helping us. Ambani Ji is helping us out," she said.