Randeep Rai Breaks Silence On Why Balika Vadhu 2 Ended In 6 Months, Confirms Entry In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

TV
actor
Randeep
Rai,
who
entered
showbiz
with
shows
like
O
Gujariya:
Badlein
Chal
Duniya
and
Yeh
Hai
Aashiqui
in
2014,
has
come
a
long
way
in
his
career.
After
playing
a
pivotal
role
in
Deepika
Singh
and
Anas
Rashid's
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Sony
TV's
Yeh
Un
Dinon
Ki
Baat
Hai
opposite
Ashi
Singh.
After
featuring
in
shows
like
Balika
Vadhu
2
and
Meet:
Badlegi
Duniya
Ki
Reet,
the
TV
star
is
set
to
return
to
the
small
screen
with
Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
Produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
the
much-loved
show
is
set
to
undergo
a
generation
leap
and
the
lead
couple
Nakuul
Mehta
&
Disha
Parmar
have
confirmed
their
exits.
As
reported
earlier,
Randeep
will
enter
as
the
new
male
lead
opposite
Niti
Taylor.
In
a
recent
interview,
he
finally
confirmed
being
a
part
of
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
and
shared
his
excitement.
Talking
about
it,
he
said,
"My
role
is
very
different
from
what
I
have
done
previously,
whether
it
is
Yeh
Un
Dinon
Ki
Baat
Hai
or
Balika
Vadhu
2.
I
want
to
explore
all
kinds
of
roles.
I
am
joining
an
existing
show,
where
the
actors
have
already
established
a
connect
with
the
viewers.
But
that's
not
a
problem.
In
fact,
I
find
it
challenging
and
look
at
it
as
a
new
journey
for
me.
The
show
has
a
good
connect
and
therefore
it
will
be
a
huge
responsibility,
but
that
doesn't
pressurise
me.
I
just
believe
in
giving
my
best
and
working
hard."
Before
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
Randeep
was
last
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
Colors
TV's
Balika
Vadhu
2
opposite
Shivangi
Joshi.
However,
the
show
failed
to
get
desired
numbers
and
ended
in
just
six
months.
Talking
about
why
Balika
Vadhu
failed
to
mark
on
the
TRP
charts,
the
actor
stated,
"I
don't
have
much
to
say
on
why
a
show
works
for
a
longer
time
or
wraps
up
in
a
few
months.
After
we
join
Bade
Achhe...,
it
might
last
for
many
years
or
not,
we
don't
know.
I
feel
a
show
comes
with
its
destiny.
And
we
just
have
to
give
it
our
best."
Are
you
excited
to
watch
Randeep
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.