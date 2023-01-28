Ravie Kapoor Birthday: Sakshi Tanwar's Daughter Dityaa Steals Limelight At Ekta Kapoor's Son's Party
Ravie Kapoor Birthday: Sakshi Tanwar attended Ekta Kapoor's son's party in Mumbai along with her daughter Dityaa, who stole all the limelight from others, courtesy of her cuteness and infectious smile. Check out a video!
Ravie
Kapoor
birthday:
Ekta
Kapoor
hosted
a
grand
bash
to
celebrate
the
birthday
of
her
son,
who
turned
a
year
older
on
Friday(January
27).
Several
celebrities
including
Shilpa
Shetty,
Tusshar
Kapoor,
Anita
Hassanandani,
Arpita
Khan
Sharma
attended
the
star-studded
party
in
Mumbai
on
Sunday
(January
28)
to
extend
their
warm
wishes
to
the
little
munchkin.
When
Ekta
Kapoor
throws
a
bash,
how
can
you
not
expect
it
to
be
a
blockbuster
affair?
The
tinsel
town
made
their
presence
felt
at
the
bash,
wishing
the
cutie
pie
as
he
celebrated
his
fourth
birthday.
SAKSHI
TANWAR'S
DAUGHTER
AT
EKTA
KAPOOR'S
SON
BIRTHDAY
PARTY
Kahaani
Ghar
Ghar
Kii
actress
Sakshi
Tanwar
attended
the
fun-filled
bash
with
her
daughter
Dityaa.
Dityaa
stole
all
the
limelight
from
others
as
she
posed
for
the
paparazzi
before
entering
the
party
venue.
Her
cuteness
and
infectious
smile
left
everyone
awestruck.
We
are
also
gushing
over
the
mother-daughter
duo,
who
looked
so
adorable
together.
Sakshi
flaunted
her
million-dollar
smile
while
striking
a
pose
for
the
camera,
giving
us
a
picture-perfect
moment.
We
are
watching
the
video
on
loop.
While
the
Dangal
actress
donned
a
black
dress
for
the
celebrations,
her
daughter
sported
red
outfit.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages,
calling
Dityaa
a
'cutie'.
Sakshi
Tanwar,
who
shot
to
fame
after
playing
the
role
of
Parvati
in
Kahaani
Ghar
Ghar
Ki,
adopted
her
daughter
when
she
was
nine-month-old.
She
has
named
her
Dityaa,
which
is
another
name
for
Goddess
Lakshmi.
Talking
about
her
baby
girl,
she
had
said
that
she
is
the
answer
to
all
her
prayers.
She
had
added
that
she
is
blessed
to
have
Dityaa
in
her
life.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
SAKSHI
TANWAR?
The
talented
actress
has
worked
with
Ekta
Kapoor
in
several
hit
shows
and
web
series.
Be
it
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
Mission
Over
Mars
or
Karrle
Tu
Mohabbat,
Sakshi
and
Ekta
have
collaborated
for
many
successful
projects.
On
the
professional
front,
Sakshi
was
last
seen
in
Samrat
Prithviraj,
which
released
in
June
2022.
The
period
drama
starring
Akshay
Kumar,
Sanjay
Dutt
and
Manushi
Chillar
bombed
at
the
box
office
despite
massive
promotions.
Here's
wishing
Ravie
Kapoor
a
belated
happy
birthday!