Republic Day: Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey Elated With Growth In Each Sector, Says ‘Looking At Better India.

India
is
all
set
to
celebrate
the
74th
Republic
Day
tomorrow
(January
26).
Abdel
Fattah
El-Sisi,
the
President
of
Egypt,
is
the
chief
guest
for
January
26
parade
this
time.
Even
out
beloved
TV
celebrities
are
excited
to
celebrate
the
special
day.
TV
actor
Sudhanshu
Pandey
is
winning
hearts
with
his
performance
as
Vanraj
Shah
in
Rajan
Shahis'
top-rated
Star
Plus
show
Anupamaa
co-starring
Rupali
Ganguly,
Gaurav
Khanna,
and
Madalsa
Sharma
in
key
roles.
The
actor,
who
is
excited
for
the
Republic
Day,
stated
that
he's
happy
with
the
growth
in
every
sector.
He
said,
"With
the
current
government
I
have
seen
the
best
kind
of
development
that
this
country
has
ever
seen.
There
has
been
growth
in
every
sector
and
a
tremendous
change
in
the
infrastructure
and
it's
growing
better
everywhere
especially
the
national
highways.
It's
not
easy
for
a
country
our
size
and
with
the
kind
of
condition
it
was
in,
it
is
not
easy
to
resurrect.
I
am
hoping
that
with
the
fantastic
effort
of
this
government
and
system,
we
are
looking
at
a
better
India
in
the
near
future."
TV
actor
Randeep
Rai,
who'll
be
seen
entering
as
the
male
lead
in
Sony
TV's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
stated,
"Over
the
last
few
years,
India
has
made
remarkable
progress
and
India
seems
ready
to
take
its
place
among
the
world's
leading
nations.
The
Make
In
India
and
Vocal
for
Local
initiatives
have
exposed
India's
manufacturing
domain
to
the
world
and
the
sector
has
taken
the
economic
growth
of
India
to
a
higher
trajectory.
Today
we
have
a
more
conducive
business
environment,
a
better
infrastructure
and
a
more
empowered
community.
We
are
blooming
everywhere
whether
it
is
science,
technology,
bhai,
sports
or
entertainment.
This
Republic
Day
we
should
celebrate
for
the
betterment
of
the
country
and
in
no
time,
India
will
be
in
the
position
that
it
actually
deserves."
Bigg
Buzz
star
Subuhii
Joshii
said,
"India
has
progressed
so
much
in
every
sector
and
every
field,
we
are
right
there.
But
I
think
the
area
that
still
needs
to
be
worked
upon
is
healthcare.
I
don't
think
our
healthcare
sectors
are
strong
because
when
I
see
other
countries,
they
get
so
many
health
care
benefits
and
I
think
the
same
thing
should
be
provided
for
everybody
in
India
as
well.
Also,
education
should
be
taken
care
of
because
recently
I
read
that
many
Indians
are
willing
to
give
up
their
citizenship
and
move
abroad
because
somewhere
they
feel
there
is
a
lack
of
quality
education
and
job
opportunities
so
that
should
be
looked
into."