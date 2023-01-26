Republic Day: Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja Talks About Being An Army Kid, Says ‘We Saw Our Father…’

TV
actress
Aishwarya
Sakhuja,
who
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
Sony
TV's
Saas
Bina
Sasural,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career.
She
went
on
to
feature
in
many
popular
shows
and
is
best
known
for
playing
the
main
antagonist
Aahana
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Hai
Chahatein.
As
the
whole
country
is
celebrating
74th
Republic
Day
today
(Janaury
26),
Aishwarya
also
talked
about
her
life
as
an
army
kid.
Recalling
anecdotes
from
the
prestigious
day
from
her
childhood,
the
actress
states,"On
Republic
day,
dad
would
infact
never
be
around.
He
would
be
posted
at
field
areas,
so
I
don't
really
have
too
many
memories
of
my
father
on
this
day.
But
I
remember
how
my
mother
would
sit
in
front
of
the
television
every
Republic
day
and
watch
the
parade.
All
those
patriotic
songs
would
play
and
I
would
see
those
tears
on
her
face.
Especially
songs
like
Ae
Mere
Vatan
Ke
Logon
and
other
patriotic
songs
which
made
her
very
nostalgic".
Talking
about
how
patriotism
has
been
an
important
part
of
their
values
while
growing
up,
Aishwarya
added,"We
saw
our
father
be
this
man
dedicated
to
his
country,so
patriotism
came
to
us
very
naturally.
Since
childhood
we
have
seen
my
father
in
uniform,
so
it
was
a
very
natural
emotion
for
us
to
feel
towards
our
country.
Just
like
my
father's
love
towards
the
country
was
immeasurable,
there
is
nothing
more
proud
I
am
of,
than
being
a
citizen
of
our
beautiful
country".
Here's
wishing
everyone
a
Happy
Republic
Day.