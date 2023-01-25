Roadies, MTV Hustle Host Gaelyn Welcomes Her First Child, Makes Announcement With A Cute Pic
After announcing pregnancy last month, Actress-model and VJ Gaelyn Mendonca finally welcomed her first child on January 22. Taking to social media, she shared the great news with fans with an adorable photo.
Best
known
for
hosting
MTV
Roadies
Rising
and
MTV
Hustle,
actress-model
and
popular
VJ
Gaelyn
Mendonca
is
back
in
the
limelight.
Last
month,
she
shared
her
baby
shower
pictures
and
announced
that
she's
expecting
her
first
child
with
husband
Sheehan
Furtado.
Well,
the
couple
has
finally
welcomed
their
first
baby.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Taking
to
social
media,
VJ
Gaelyn
announced
the
great
news
with
fans
recently
by
posting
an
adorable
photo
from
her
maternity
photoshoot
in
which
she's
seen
flaunting
her
baby
bump
while
posing
with
hubby
Sheehan.
Along
with
the
picture,
she
posted
a
sweet
note
and
announced
that
she
gave
birth
to
a
baby
girl
on
January
22.
Gaelyn
and
Sheehan,
who
exchanged
wedding
vows
in
December
2017,
are
currently
beaming
with
joy.
Taking
to
social
media
three
days
after
the
birth
of
their
little
munchkin,
she
wrote,
"New
Mommy
and
Daddy
on
the
block!
@sheehanfurtado
and
I
welcomed
our
first
child
on
22.01.23
and
it's
safe
to
say,
we
can't
get
over
our
lil
princess.
Thank
youu
all
for
your
warm
wishes
and
the
overwhelming
love"
Bigg
Boss
7
winner
Gauhar
Khan,
who
is
pregnant
with
her
first
child
with
Zaid
Darbar,
wrote,
"Yayyyyy
congratulations
(heart
emojis)
knew
it,
would
be
a
girl!
God
bless
the
family"
For
the
unversed,
VJ
Gaelyn
first
rose
to
fame
after
winning
the
MTV
VJ
Hunt
in
2013
alongside
Sunanda
Wong.
In
the
same
year,
she
made
her
acting
debut
with
Ayushmann
Khurrana's
Nautanki
Saala.
However,
hosting
gave
her
the
much-needed
limelight.
Besides
MTV
Roadies
Rising
and
MTV
Hustle,
she's
also
known
for
hosting
shows
like
MTV
Roadies
X4:
Your
Gang,
Your
Glory,
and
LinkedIn
MTV
Get
A
Job.
She
was
last
seen
in
2020
as
a
host
in
Myntra
Fashion
Superstar.