After QUITTING Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, THIS TV Star Bags A New Show

Rajan
Shahi's
Anupamaa,
featuring
Rupali
Ganguly
in
the
titular
role,
premiered
on
Star
Plus
in
2020
and
has
been
topping
the
TRP
charts
since
then.
While
fans
have
been
continuously
pouring
in
their
love
and
appreciation
for
the
show,
several
actors
left
it
due
to
different
reasons.
One
of
them
was
Alma
Hussein.
The
talented
actress
was
seen
essaying
the
role
of
Sara
Kapadia
in
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show.
However,
last
year,
she
quit
Anupamaa
because
she
wasn't
happy
with
how
her
character
was
shaping
up.
After
staying
away
from
the
small
screen
for
a
few
months,
the
actress
has
reportedly
bagged
a
new
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
an
ETimes
report,
Alma
has
bagged
Sony
TV's
upcoming
show
titled
Chhalaang...
Sapnon
Ki.
Featuring
Megha
Ray
in
the
lead,
the
show
reportedly
follows
the
story
of
a
young
girl
named
Radhika
Yadav
who
dreams
of
moving
to
Mumbai
in
pursuit
of
a
successful
career.
Radhika's
mother
wants
the
best
for
her
daughter,
but
her
father
is
skeptical
about
letting
her
leave
their
home
to
pursue
her
dreams.
The
show
features
several
talented
actors,
including
Alma
Hussein,
who
is
known
for
her
work
in
shows
like
Dhadkan
and
Anupamaa.
It
is
being
said
that
she
plays
a
pivotal
role
in
Chhalaang.
Sources
close
to
the
show
informed
the
portal
that
Alma
is
excited
to
be
back
on
the
screen.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Benaf
Dadachandji
has
also
joined
the
cast
and
will
bring
a
new
level
of
excitement
to
the
show
with
her
crucial
role.
The
show
promises
to
be
full
of
twists
and
turns
and
is
all
set
to
go
on
air
by
mid-February.
Chhalaang
is
going
to
be
a
story
of
determination
and
fighting
for
one's
dreams.
It
will
explore
the
struggles
of
a
young
girl
who
wants
to
convince
her
parents
to
let
her
chase
her
ambitions.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 17:11 [IST]