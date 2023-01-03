Rupali Ganguly & Other Anupamaa Co-Stars Attend Rushad Rana’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; See Mehendi PICS Here

Star Plus' Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, premiered on the channel in July 2020 and has been winning hearts since then.

Also featuring Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey among others in key roles, the family drama has been topping the TRP charts since the beginning and the show has made every actor a household name.

TV actor Rushad Rana, who played the role of Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) first husband Anirudh, is not a part of the ongoing track of Anupamaa. However, the actor is currently making headlines as he's getting married to ladylove Ketaki Walawalkar on January 4.

Their pre-wedding festivities started recently and the whole cast of Anupamaa was a part of it. Rupali, Gaurav, Sudhanshu, Madalsa, Nidhi Shah, Jasveer Kaur, and Tasneem Sheikh among others attended the couple's mehendi ceremony besides their families and close friends.

Actor Mehul Nishar, who plays the role of Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) brother Bhavesh, took to social media and posted the picture from the couple's mehendi ceremony. In the photo, Rushad and Ketaki are seen happily posing with the whole cast of the top-rated show.

In the caption, he wrote, "And the Celebrations Begin..! Mehandi Ceremony..! So Happy for Rushad n Ketaki (heart emojis) u guys are #krushingit (laughing emoji)"

Take a look at his post here:

Here are some videos from Rushad and Ketaki mehendi ceremony:

RUSHAD RANA & KETAKI'S LOVE STORY

For the unversed, Ketaki Walawalkar is the creative director of Anupamaa. While they had first met each other professionally on the sets of Anupamaa, the reconnected on a dating site. Soon they started dating each other. After being in a relationship for a year, the couple is finally taking their relationship to the next level by exchanging wedding vows.

Best wishes to Rushad and Ketaki from our side.

