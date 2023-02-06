Is Sana Khan Pregnant? Her Recent Instagram Post With Husband Leaves Fans Wondering

Sana
Khan
is
an
actress
who
is
quite
active
on
social
media
and
loves
to
keep
her
fans
updated
about
her
personal
life.
From
sharing
adorable
pics
with
her
husband
to
her
words
of
wisdom,
Sana
certainly
leaves
the
fans
intrigued.
However,
the
former
actress
is
now
making
the
headlines
as
there
are
reports
about
her
pregnancy.
The
news
surfaced
after
Sana
shared
an
adorable
pic
of
herself
with
her
husband
Anas
Saiyad
which
left
fans
speculating
about
her
pregnancy.
In
the
pics,
Sana
was
dressed
in
a
white
outfit
as
she
and
her
husband
headed
for
a
umrah.
For
the
uninitiated,
Umrah
is
an
Islamic
pilgrimage
to
Mecca
-
the
holiest
city
for
Muslims.
In
the
caption,
Sana
dropped
hints
stating
that
this
umrah
is
very
special
for
her.
She
wrote,
"Alhamdullilah
soooo
Happy.
This
umrah
is
very
very
special
for
some
reason
which
In
Sha
Allah
I
will
share
soon
with
all.
May
Allah
make
it
easy".
Soon,
the
fans
took
it
to
the
comment
section
and
speculated
if
she
was
pregnant.
An
Instagram
user
wrote,
"You're
gonna
be
mother
???
Is
that
why
this
umrah
is
special?" Another
user
commented,
"Alhamdulillah
I
think
your
both
are
going
to
be
parents
soon,
in
shaa
Allah".
Earlier,
Sana
had
made
the
headlines
when
she
had
announced
her
decision
to
quit
the
showbiz
industry.
She
said,
"In
my
past
life
of
course,
I
had
everything,
name,
fame,
money.
I
could
do
anything
and
everything
that
I
wanted
but
one
thing
that
was
missing
was
-
peace
in
my
heart.
I
was
like
I
have
everything
but
why
am
I
not
happy?
It
was
very
tough
and
there
were
days
of
depression,
there
were
days
of
Allah's
message
that
I
could
see
through
his
signs".
Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 11:48 [IST]