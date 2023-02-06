Is Sana Khan Pregnant? Her Recent Instagram Post With Husband Leaves Fans Wondering

Sana Khan is an actress who is quite active on social media and loves to keep her fans updated about her personal life. From sharing adorable pics with her husband to her words of wisdom, Sana certainly leaves the fans intrigued. However, the former actress is now making the headlines as there are reports about her pregnancy. The news surfaced after Sana shared an adorable pic of herself with her husband Anas Saiyad which left fans speculating about her pregnancy.

In the pics, Sana was dressed in a white outfit as she and her husband headed for a umrah. For the uninitiated, Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca - the holiest city for Muslims. In the caption, Sana dropped hints stating that this umrah is very special for her. She wrote, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy". Soon, the fans took it to the comment section and speculated if she was pregnant. An Instagram user wrote, "You're gonna be mother ??? Is that why this umrah is special?" Another user commented, "Alhamdulillah I think your both are going to be parents soon, in shaa Allah".

Earlier, Sana had made the headlines when she had announced her decision to quit the showbiz industry. She said, "In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was - peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through his signs".