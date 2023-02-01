‘Shaadi Khatare Mai Hai', Rakhi Sawant Burst Into Tears In Front Of Paps; Netizens Say ‘Naya Din Naya Drama'

It
seems
like
drama
queen
Rakhi
Sawant's
problems
are
not
ending
anytime
soon.
The
actress,
who
recently
got
married,
was
first
seen
distressed
because
her
husband,
Adil
Durrani,
was
not
willing
to
accept
their
nikkah
publicly.
After
a
brief
period
of
denying
the
marriage,
Rakhi
lost
her
mother,
Jaya
Bheda,
to
cancer
and
a
brain
tumour.
The
actress
made
her
first
public
appearance
after
her
mom's
funeral
and
claimed
that
her
marriage
with
Adil
is
in
danger.
Pictures
and
videos
of
Rakhi
and
Adil's
intimate
marriage
went
viral
last
month.
And
now,
a
video
of
the
Bigg
Boss
veteran
sobbing
and
revealing
that
she
is
deeply
troubled
by
her
marriage
has
surfaced.
Rakhi
in
the
video
can
be
seen
saying,
"Bohot
disturbed
hu.
Meri
Shaadi
khatre
mein
hai.
Tu
mujhe
maar
kyu
nahi
deta?
Mujhe
meri
shaadi
bachani
hai.
Shaadi
koi
mazaak
nahi
hai.
Kisi
ko
kya
milta
hai
meri
shaadi
shuda
zindagi
mein
aake?
Zulm
mat
karo."
Meanwhile,
netizens
were
furious
to
watch
Rakhi
crying
in
public
and
bringing
everything
out.
Many
took
to
the
comment
section
and
slammed
her.
One
commented,
"Oscar
winning
performance.
Why
tf
she
has
to
cry
for
everything
in
front
of
camera." Another
said,
"Yaar
ye
thakti
nai
h
media
k
saamne
rote
tamasha
karte???"
A
third
person
wrote,
"Maa
mar
gyi
inka
drama
hi
nhi
khatam
hota,"
while
another
wrote,
"Drama
shorun
ho
gia
iss
Ka
phr."
"Wow
her
mom
died
and
she
got
back
to
drama
so
soon,"
commented
one
user.
Farah
Khan
Consoles
A
Sobbing
Rakhi
Sawant
With
A
Hug
During
Her
Mother's
Funeral.
WATCH
RAKHI
SAWANT
AND
ADIL
DURRANI'S
MARRIAGE
Rakhi
Sawant
got
married
to
Mysore-based
businessman
Adil
Durrani
last
July
after
dating
him
for
three
months.
While
they
kept
tight-lipped
about
their
wedding,
last
month
drama
relating
to
the
authenticity
of
her
marriage
unfolded
when
Adil
refused
their
nikah.
Rakhi
was
complaining
at
the
time
that
there
were
problems
in
her
marriage
and
that
things
were
not
going
well
between
her
and
Aadil.
Earlier,
Rakhi
had
said,
"We
are
husband
and
wife
and
still
staying
together.
But
a
lot
is
happening
between
us
that
I
don't
want
to
reveal
now.
I
shall
open
the
cards
when
the
time
is
right.
I
want
to
remain
married
to
Adil
and
I
am
sure
about
that.
I
have
seen
a
few
things
that
make
me
feel
that
a
lot
has
happened."
Rakhi
Sawant's
Husband
Adil
Stands
By
Her
Side
During
Mom
Jaya
Bheda's
Last
Rites,
Rashami
Desai
Joins
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 20:07 [IST]