Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals AbRam Khan’s Cutest Reaction To The Trailer; Says ‘The Little One Liked….’

Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
all
over
the
news
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
he
is
set
to
make
a
grand
back
with
Siddharth
Anand's
Pathaan.
Also
starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
in
the
lead,
Pathaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year.
As
Pathaan
continues
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
the
makers
have
finally
unveiled
the
trailer
of
the
movie
and
it
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience.
Amid
all
the
praises,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
revealed
his
younger
son
AbRam
Khan's
reaction
to
Pathaan
trailer
and
it
is
too
cute
to
miss.
Fan
Asks
Shah
Rukh
Khan
About
His
First
Girlfriend,
Pathaan
Actor's
Reply
Is
Unmissable
This
happened
during
the
an
interactive
session
on
micro-blogging
site
Twitter.
When
a
fan
had
asked
for
his
family's
reaction
to
Pathaan
trailer,
Shah
Rukh
stated,
"The
little
one
liked
the
jet
pack
sequence
most....he
thinks
I
might
go
into
another
realm!!!" Furthermore,
King
Khan
was
also
quizzed
about
how
long
it
took
him
to
get
that
proper
physique
for
Pathaan.
To
this,
he
stated,
"Took
about
6
months
I
think!!"
Interestingly,
one
of
the
fans
also
quizzed
Shah
Rukh
Khan
about
his
fees
for
the
Siddharth
Anand's
directorial
and
the
superstar
came
with
a
quirky
response.
He
tweeted,
"Kyon
sign
karna
hai
agali
film
mein..???".
Pathaan:
Muslim
Outfit
Demands
Ban
on
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Starrer;
Claims
It
Allegedly
Shows
Islam
In
Bad
Light
Meanwhile,
Pathaan
has
also
been
mired
in
controversy
ahead
of
its
release.
And
several
boycott
trends
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media,
Shah
Rukh
spoken
about
the
negativity
at
an
event.
He
said,
"The
advent
of
articulation
through
cinema
and
social
media
are
forms
of
expression.
A
collective
narrative
of
the
times
is
shaped
by
social.
Contrary
to
the
belief
that
the
spread
of
social
media
will
affect
cinema
negatively.
I
feel
the
other
way,
cinema
will
have
an
important
role
now.
Social
media
is
often
driven
by
a
certain
narrowness
of
view.
Somewhere,
negativity
increases
social
media
consumption,
increases
its
commercial
value.
Such
pursuits
enclose
the
collective
narrative,
making
it
destructive
and
divisive.
Cinema
exposes
the
vulnerability
of
human
form
by
telling
stories.
It
allows
us
to
know
each
other
better.
No
matter
what
the
world
does,
people
like
us
will
stay
positive".
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 22:06 [IST]