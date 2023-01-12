Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals AbRam Khan’s Cutest Reaction To The Trailer; Says ‘The Little One Liked….’

Shah Rukh Khan is all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, he is set to make a grand back with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, Pathaan has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As Pathaan continues to create a massive buzz in the town, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Amid all the praises, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his younger son AbRam Khan's reaction to Pathaan trailer and it is too cute to miss.

This happened during the an interactive session on micro-blogging site Twitter. When a fan had asked for his family's reaction to Pathaan trailer, Shah Rukh stated, "The little one liked the jet pack sequence most....he thinks I might go into another realm!!!" Furthermore, King Khan was also quizzed about how long it took him to get that proper physique for Pathaan. To this, he stated, "Took about 6 months I think!!" Interestingly, one of the fans also quizzed Shah Rukh Khan about his fees for the Siddharth Anand's directorial and the superstar came with a quirky response. He tweeted, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???".

Meanwhile, Pathaan has also been mired in controversy ahead of its release. And several boycott trends have been doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh spoken about the negativity at an event. He said, "The advent of articulation through cinema and social media are forms of expression. A collective narrative of the times is shaped by social. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively. I feel the other way, cinema will have an important role now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view. Somewhere, negativity increases social media consumption, increases its commercial value. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it destructive and divisive. Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human form by telling stories. It allows us to know each other better. No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive".