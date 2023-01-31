Shamita Shetty Dating THIS TV Star After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat? Bigg Boss 15 Star Breaks Silence
As per the ongoing speculations, Bigg Boss 15 star Shamita Shetty is dating TV star Aamir Ali after her breakup with Raqesh Bapat last year. Taking to social media, the Mohabbatein star finally reacted to the buzz.
Shilpa
Shetty's
younger
sister
Shamita
Shetty
made
her
acting
debut
with
Aditya
Chopra's
Mohabbatein
in
2000
and
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career.
After
going
through
several
ups
and
downs
in
her
professional
life,
the
stunner
currently
owns
a
huge
fan
following
thanks
to
her
stints
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
Bigg
Boss
15.
Ever
since
she
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT,
her
love
life
too
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs.
For
the
unversed,
Shamita
fell
in
love
with
co-contestant
and
actor
Raqesh
Bapat
on
the
show.
After
coming
out
of
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
they
finally
confirmed
dating
each
other.
A
few
months
after
Bigg
Boss
15
last
year,
they
announced
their
breakup
leaving
ShaRa
fans
sad.
However,
Shamita's
personal
life
has
been
in
the
news
again
for
the
past
few
days
ever
since
she
was
snapped
with
TV
star
Aamir
Ali.
Recently,
the
duo
attended
Ashish
Chowdhry
and
Samita
Bangargi's
anniversary
party.
People
started
linking
them
together
after
a
video
from
the
party
went
viral
in
which
Aamir
is
seen
escorting
Shamita
to
her
car
and
kissing
her
on
the
cheek
as
he
waved
her
goodbye.
This
immediately
sparked
rumours
that
the
two
were
dating.
However,
Shamit
has
finally
reacted
to
ongoing
rumours
and
cleared
that
she's
'single
and
happy'.
Taking
to
social
media,
she
dismissed
the
dating
rumours
and
posted
a
note.
She
wrote,
"I'm
baffled
by
society
and
it's
convenient
prudish
mindset
all
across.
Why
is
every
action
and
every
person
subjected
to
scrutiny
or
snap
judgement
with
no
reality
check?
There
are
possibilities
beyond
the
narrow-minded
assumptions
of
the
NETIZENS,
it's
high
time
we
open
our
minds
to
it!
Single
n
happy
..
let's
focus
on
more
important
issues
in
this
country!"
I'm
baffled
by
society
and
it's
convenient
prudish
mindset
all
across.
Why
is
every
action
and
every
person
subjected
to
scrutiny
or
snap
judgement
with
no
reality
check?
There
are
possibilities
beyond
the
narrow-minded
assumptions
of
the
NETIZENS,
Well,
we
totally
agree
with
Shamita.
What
about
you?
On
the
career
front,
Shamit
was
last
seen
in
the
music
video
Tere
Vich
Rab
Disda
opposite
ex-beau
Raqesh
Bapat.
She
will
next
be
seen
in
the
movie
Tenant.
The
film
is
all
set
to
release
in
select
theatres
on
February
10.