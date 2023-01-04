Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Says 'Mazaa Aa Raha Hai' As He Breaks Silence On Criticism About New Season

Shark Tank India 2, which was launched on Monday (January 2), has been trending on Twitter ever since the first episode went on air. While the first season grabbed several eyeballs, the new season has received mixed reviews from the viewers. Several fans have expressed their displeasure over the presentation while others have claimed that the reality show is 'looking more like a soap opera'.

Anupam Mittal, who is one of the sharks in the show, has now reacted to the criticism on social media. Breaking his silence on the flak that the makers received, he posted a tweet. Guess what? He responded to the criticism in his own way and you cannot miss his post.

ANUPAM MITTAL ON SHARK TANK INDIA 2'S CRITICISM

Viewers have pointed out the flaws in the new season on social media, sharing their thoughts about the department where the show is lagging. As they posted tweets about Shark Tank India 2, the show trended on Twiter.

Anupam Mittal broke his silence on the show facing criticism within two days of launch. He mentioned a valid point, stating that if people don't criticise then it means someone is not doing a work that makes a difference.

The Shaadi.com founder said that he is open to both bouqets and brickbats as he shared a post on his official Twitter handle. He posted the tweet on Wednesday (January 4) afternoon after Shark Tank India 2 was panned on social media.

"Just 2 episodes & the chatter around Shark Tank India has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too - 'if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference' - so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai" Anupam Mittal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

FANS REACT TO ANUPAM MITTAL'S TWEET

Responding to the tweet, one user wrote, "What I feel there should be less emotions and more shrewd business deals so we as a entrepreneur learn more to negotiate and place our pitch with confidence."

"No one is criticising you. You and @peyushbansal are the only 2 genuine sharks untill now. Please don't overdramatise the show. The target audience of your show are not the ones who watch Dance India Dance or Indian Idol. @namitathapar is just another neha kakkar," another user tweeted.

It seems fans have an issue with the overall presentation that includes dramatisation. We hope the makers will listen to the request of the viewers. Shark Tank India 2 is an amazing show, different than the run-of-the-mill reality shows that air on other GECs.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2 ONLINE STREAMING

If you wish to watch the show online, you can stream it on SonyLIV application. One can either watch the show on mobile phones or desktop. The only requirement is a subscription.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 10pm. It is competing with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 and number one show Anupamaa at the prime time slot.

Keep watching thos space for more updates.