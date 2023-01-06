‘I Don’t Want To See…’ Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover Reveals Why He Unfollowed Other Sharks

After
the
success
of
Shark
Tank
India
last
year,
the
popular
reality
series
has
finally
made
a
comeback
on
Sony
TV
with
its
second
season.
While
the
first
season
featured
Ashneer
Grover,
Ghazal
Alagh,
Anupam
Mittal,
Peyush
Bansal,
Vineeta
Singh,
Aman
Gupta,
and
Namita
Thapar
as
sharks,
The
Indian
adaptation
featured
Ghazal
Alagh,
Peyush
Bansal,
Anupam
Mittal,
Ashneer
Grover,
Aman
Gupta,
Vineeta
Singh,
and
Namita
Thapar
as
sharks,
who
decide
whether
to
invest
in
a
company
or
not.
Besides
Ghazal
and
Ashneer,
all
other
sharks
have
made
a
comeback
in
the
second
season.
While
Ghazal
isn't
a
part
of
it
due
to
her
newborn
baby,
Ashneer's
exit
made
headlines
mostly
for
the
wrong
reasons.
Reportedly,
the
channel
removed
him
from
Shark
India
2
due
to
the
whole
BharatPe
fiasco
and
Amit
Jain,
the
CEO
and
co-founder
of
CarDekho,
has
replaced
him
on
the
show.
In
a
recent
interview,
Ashneer
talked
about
this
exit
from
the
show
and
revealed
that
he
has
unfollowed
his
fellow
sharks
on
social
media.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
about
the
same
in
an
interview
with
ETimes,
he
said,
"I
am
not
going
to
watch
Shark
Tank
India
season
2.
I
feel
separation
should
be
clean.
I
actually
unfollowed
all
the
Sharks
from
social
media.
I
felt
that
now
it's
their
game
so
let
them
play.
I
don't
want
to
see
what's
happening
on
Shark
Tank,
all
the
behind
the
scenes
video
because
it's
not
a
part
of
my
life
anymore."
Ashneer
added,
"I
have
to
do
something
else
in
life.
I
don't
want
to
live
in
the
past.
Once
I
was
sure
of
the
fact
that
I
am
not
a
part
of
season
2,
I
unfollowed
everyone.
I
don't
even
track.
My
wife
follows,
sometimes
she
reads
also.
I
can
give
you
log
history,
it
doesn't
bother
me."
Shark
Tank
India
2
premiered
on
January
2
and
Ashneer's
fans
have
been
missing
him.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 15:03 [IST]