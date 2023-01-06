‘I Don’t Want To See…’ Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover Reveals Why He Unfollowed Other Sharks

After the success of Shark Tank India last year, the popular reality series has finally made a comeback on Sony TV with its second season.

While the first season featured Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Namita Thapar as sharks,

Besides Ghazal and Ashneer, all other sharks have made a comeback in the second season. While Ghazal isn't a part of it due to her newborn baby, Ashneer's exit made headlines mostly for the wrong reasons.

Reportedly, the channel removed him from Shark India 2 due to the whole BharatPe fiasco and Amit Jain, the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, has replaced him on the show.

In a recent interview, Ashneer talked about this exit from the show and revealed that he has unfollowed his fellow sharks on social media. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the same in an interview with ETimes, he said, "I am not going to watch Shark Tank India season 2. I feel separation should be clean. I actually unfollowed all the Sharks from social media. I felt that now it's their game so let them play. I don't want to see what's happening on Shark Tank, all the behind the scenes video because it's not a part of my life anymore."

Ashneer added, "I have to do something else in life. I don't want to live in the past. Once I was sure of the fact that I am not a part of season 2, I unfollowed everyone. I don't even track. My wife follows, sometimes she reads also. I can give you log history, it doesn't bother me."

Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and Ashneer's fans have been missing him.

