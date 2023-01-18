Ye Kis Jokham...: Shark Tank India 2's Anupam Mittal Apologises For Goof-up On Ranveer-Deepika's Jodi Name

Shark
Tank
season
2
has
quickly
become
one
of
the
most
popular
shows
on
television.
The
show,
which
is
all
about
supporting
aspiring
business
owners,
has
been
a
hit
with
audiences
for
its
concept.
The
aspiring
entrepreneurs
who
persuaded
some
of
India's
biggest
and
most
successful
CEOs
to
invest
in
their
venture
have
been
well
received
by
viewers.
The
judges
of
the
show,
who
evaluate
and
make
decisions
about
whether
or
not
to
invest
in
the
contestant's
business,
have
also
managed
to
acquire
a
good
fan
base.
One
of
the
sharks,
Anupam
Mittal,
the
co-founder
of
Shaadi.com,
recently
had
a
fun
conversation
with
RJ
Karan
of
Radio
City
India.
In
one
quiz
segment,
Anupam
was
asked
to
decode
the
popular
hashtags
used
for
Bollywood
celebrity
couples.
The
quiz
included
the
names
of
all
popular
Bollywood
jodis,
ranging
from
Vicky
Katrina
to
Virat
Anushka
to
Said
Kareena.
However,
one
place
where
Mr
Mittal
got
stuck
was
with
Ranveer
Singh
and
Deepika
Padukone.
In
the
start
of
the
short
video
clip,
the
interviewer
asked,
"aaj
kal
hashtags
bhut
chal
rahe
hai
saare
couples." He
was
a
little
unsure
about
Virat
and
Anushka's
hashtags,
and
he
had
no
idea
about
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Kareena
Kapoor's.
Further,
when
asked
about
Ranveer
and
Deepika's
hashtag,
something
did
come
to
Anupam's
mind,
but
he
refrained
from
saying
that.
He
laughed
it
off
and
responded,
"Ranveer
+
Deepika,..
Nahi
bolna
chahiye."
Later,
sharing
the
funny
video,
Anupam
Mittal
wrote
on
his
Twitter
account,
"Galti
se
mistake
ho
gaya
bhai.
Ye
kis
jokham
me
daal
rahe
ho,"
followed
by
a
closed
eye
monkey
emoji.
The
goof-up
is
definitely
hilarious,
however,
Anupam
making
up
for
it
shows
his
gentlemanly
spirit.
Check
out
Anupam
Mittal's
tweet
here:-
Shark
Tank
India
season
2,
which
airs
on
Sony
television,
premiered
on
January
2.
Hosted
by
comedian
Rahul
Dua,
Shark
Tank
currently
features
six
judges
-
Anupam
Mittal
(founder-CEO
of
Shaadi.com),
Aman
Gupta
(co-founder-CMO
of
boAt),
Namita
Thapar
(executive
director
of
Emcure
Pharmaceuticals),
Vineeta
Singh
(co-founder-CEO
of
SUGAR
Cosmetics),
Peyush
Bansal
(founder-CEO
of
Lenskart.com)
and
Amit
Jain
(co-founder-CEO
of
CarDekho
Group
and
InsuranceDekho.com).
The
show
can
also
be
streamed
on
SonyLIV.
Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 18:17 [IST]