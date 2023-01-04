Shark Tank India 2 | Netizens React To Ashneer Grover's Absence, Share Hilarious Memes: Turned Into Soap Opera

Shark Tank India 2 has finally hit the airwaves on Sony TV. The business reality show has returned with a new season the small screen from January 2, 2023. As soon as the show went on air, netizens started expressing their opinions about it on social media. While they are excited to see the comeback of their favourite sharks, the absence of Ashneer Grover has made them disappointed.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2 TWITTER REVIEW

It seems that the ardent viewers of Shark Tank India 2 are not impressed with the presentation of the new season. Many fans have shared their reviews on social media after watching the first two episodes of the show.

"@Sony what have you done to @sharktankindia #SharkTankIndiaS2 is a pain to watch. Why should everything good be turned into a soap opera," one user tweeted.

Another user wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#SharkTankIndiaS2 #recode @sharktankindia

very disappointed after watching the season 2 episode. already you guys are missing last season's crowd puller. better pull up your socks... and some of the judges who have turned up minus their humility."

"This time the sharks are being very friendly and they are making this show like Indian idol showing clips making it emo n all. They are giving stupid reasons to not invest. Even though i don't like him but missing Ashneer grover a lot," a fan said as he expressed his opinions about Shark Tank India 2.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2: FANS REACT TO ASHNEER GROVER'S ABSENCE

Meme makers had a field day as they shared rib-tickling memes on social media, leaving everyone in splits. From posting on Ashneer Grover's doglapan dialogue to dropping a tweet on his one-liners, they flooded Twitter with posts related to the entrepreneur.

To few judges of #SharkTankIndiaS2 who base their decisions not on the merits of business proposals .. #bhaicharajudges pic.twitter.com/msZzcQuZFz — Rashmi Singh (@rashmisinghsimi) January 3, 2023

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SHARK TANK INDIA 2?

The new season of Shark Tank India airs on weekdays (Monday to Friday) at 10pm on Sony TV. The reality show is competing with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 at the 10pm slot.

Shark Tank India 2 is also available for streaming on SonyLIV. Viewers can stream the show on their mobile or desktop if they have a subscription for the leading OTT platform. The reality show was launched with MasterChef 7 on January 2, 2023.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2 SHARKS

While the production house and the channel have retained Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, Amit Jain has replaced Ashneer Grover as the new shark. Ghazal Algah is also not a part of the new season.

