Sidharth Shukla’s BB 13 Co-Contestant Reveals Battling Anxiety; Refused Khatron Ke Khiladi Due To His Weight

Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
13,
hosted
by
Salman
Khan,
was
the
most
successful
season
of
India's
biggest
reality
show.
Various
known
names
including
Sidharth
Shukla,
Rashami
Desai,
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Shehnaaz
Gill,
and
Arti
Singh
were
seen
as
participants
in
the
show.
TV
star
Paras
Chhabra
too
was
a
part
of
it
and
was
among
the
finalists.
He
was
among
the
strongest
players
and
fans
loved
his
entertaining
side
as
well.
Bigg
Boss
13
ended
in
2020
and
the
actor
has
been
mostly
busy
with
music
videos
since
then.
While
his
fans
have
been
waiting
for
his
TV
comeback,
Paras,
in
a
latest
interview,
has
revealed
batting
anxiety
and
wight
issues
from
the
last
few
years.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
However,
he's
now
looking
forward
to
make
his
acting
comeback
soon.
Talking
about
the
challenges
he
faced
in
the
last
couple
of
years,
Paras
told
ETimes,
"After
a
long
time,
I
am
feeling
healthy
mentally.
I
had
this
anxiety
issue
for
which
I
was
taking
therapy.
Plus,
I
was
not
gymming
all
this
while
because
of
anxiety
issues.
I
have
consulted
a
good
doctor
for
mental
health
in
my
family.
I
also
have
a
good
trainer
to
train
me
in
the
gym."
He
added,
"When
I
consulted
a
doctor
for
my
anxiety,
he
counseled
me
that
whatever
I
was
facing
was
normal
and
with
me,
it
was
mostly
because
of
my
profession.
We,
actors,
don't
have
a
fixed
routine
and
often,
there
can
be
gaps
between
two
projects.
In
my
case,
the
gap
was
a
little
longer.
Plus,
I
am
staying
in
Chandigarh
and
rarely
go
out,
so
according
to
the
doctor
it
was
all
adding
up
to
the
anxiety
issues."
"I
had
to
refuse
a
lot
of
offers
for
TV
shows
because
of
my
weight
issues.
I
also
got
a
call
for
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
but
I
refused
it
because
of
my
weight.
Before
Bigg
Boss
13
happened,
I
was
a
gym
freak
and
in
the
best
of
shape
but
now
I
am
not.
But
I
am
working
out
a
lot
now
and
I
will
be
back
in
shape
very
soon."
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:47 [IST]