Sidharth Shukla’s BB 13 Co-Contestant Reveals Battling Anxiety; Refused Khatron Ke Khiladi Due To His Weight

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, was the most successful season of India's biggest reality show. Various known names including Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh were seen as participants in the show.

TV star Paras Chhabra too was a part of it and was among the finalists. He was among the strongest players and fans loved his entertaining side as well. Bigg Boss 13 ended in 2020 and the actor has been mostly busy with music videos since then.

While his fans have been waiting for his TV comeback, Paras, in a latest interview, has revealed batting anxiety and wight issues from the last few years. Yes, you read that right! However, he's now looking forward to make his acting comeback soon.

Talking about the challenges he faced in the last couple of years, Paras told ETimes, "After a long time, I am feeling healthy mentally. I had this anxiety issue for which I was taking therapy. Plus, I was not gymming all this while because of anxiety issues. I have consulted a good doctor for mental health in my family. I also have a good trainer to train me in the gym."

He added, "When I consulted a doctor for my anxiety, he counseled me that whatever I was facing was normal and with me, it was mostly because of my profession. We, actors, don't have a fixed routine and often, there can be gaps between two projects. In my case, the gap was a little longer. Plus, I am staying in Chandigarh and rarely go out, so according to the doctor it was all adding up to the anxiety issues."

"I had to refuse a lot of offers for TV shows because of my weight issues. I also got a call for Khatron Ke Khiladi but I refused it because of my weight. Before Bigg Boss 13 happened, I was a gym freak and in the best of shape but now I am not. But I am working out a lot now and I will be back in shape very soon."