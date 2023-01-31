Bas Jeetke Aana Trophy: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Calls Her 'Chipkali', Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 16

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
she
made
a
grand
entry
in
Salman
Khan's
reality
show.
Love
or
hate
but
you
cannot
debate
that
she
has
managed
to
win
hearts
with
her
game
plan.
While
other
contestants
are
seen
shouting
or
taking
digs
at
each
other,
the
Imlie
actress
has
refrained
for
engaging
in
unnecessary
fights
with
the
housemates.
Fans
have
even
lauded
her
for
playing
the
game
in
a
dignified
manner.
A
video
from
the
show
is
going
viral
where
Sumbul
Touqeer
can
be
seen
praising
her
Imlie
co-star
Gaurav
Mukesh.
She
expressed
her
excitement
while
working
with
him
and
even
mentioned
his
wife
while
speaking
with
her
Mandali
members
-
Shiv
Thakare,
MC
Stan
and
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
Bigg
Boss
16
grand
finalle
will
be
conducted
next
month
on
Colors
channel.
The
makers
might
introduce
a
surprise
mid-week
eviction
in
the
finale
week
as
gossip
mills
have
suggested
that
they
want
to
have
only
top
five
finalists
in
the
grand
finale,
which
will
air
on
February
12,
2023.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates.