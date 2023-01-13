Sumedh Mudgalkar Deeply Saddened On RadhaKrishn Going Off Air, Says He's ‘Not READY For....'

The TV show RadhaKrishn, which has been airing for four years, will end on January 21. The cast is filming their final day on Saturday, and the lead actor, Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays the eponymous character in RadhaKrishn, stated that he is not emotionally prepared for the show to end. In a new interview, the 26-year-old actor expressed his feelings as he described the wave of nostalgia he is currently experiencing.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Mudgalkar said, "It's been four years of shooting, and (for) almost seven years I'm associated with the show. Now the perceptions are changing, everything right from the set to the environment is changing. You realise that you won't be able to see these things again and thus you start appreciating them more. You suddenly feel emotional."

He further added that he could not "really imagine my life after the show." Sumedh mentions that playing Lord Krishna on screen was a "privilege". He said, "Initially, it was a task to crack the assignment. Because no matter what you do, people will compare. But soon, I was not affected by that, as I realised that it is my journey, and it's competition with myself."

SUMEDH MUDGALKAR ON WORKING ON RADHAKRISHN FOR SEVEN YEARS

It is quite common for actors to leave shows in a short period of time. The reasons could be creative differences or other reasons, but Mudgalkar has remained connected with the serial for 7 years. Admitting that thoughts of quitting the show did come into his mind, but he never acted on them.

The actor shares, "Such thoughts will always come and mess with your mind, from every possible aspect. It happens to everyone. When there are bad days you feel like nahi ho raha hai. But then you realise the responsibility that is on your shoulders. I (used to) remind myself how much I have waited for this day."

