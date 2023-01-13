Sumedh Mudgalkar Deeply Saddened On RadhaKrishn Going Off Air, Says He's ‘Not READY For....'

The
TV
show
RadhaKrishn,
which
has
been
airing
for
four
years,
will
end
on
January
21.
The
cast
is
filming
their
final
day
on
Saturday,
and
the
lead
actor,
Sumedh
Mudgalkar,
who
plays
the
eponymous
character
in
RadhaKrishn,
stated
that
he
is
not
emotionally
prepared
for
the
show
to
end.
In
a
new
interview,
the
26-year-old
actor
expressed
his
feelings
as
he
described
the
wave
of
nostalgia
he
is
currently
experiencing.
Speaking
to
the
Hindustan
Times,
Mudgalkar
said,
"It's
been
four
years
of
shooting,
and
(for)
almost
seven
years
I'm
associated
with
the
show.
Now
the
perceptions
are
changing,
everything
right
from
the
set
to
the
environment
is
changing.
You
realise
that
you
won't
be
able
to
see
these
things
again
and
thus
you
start
appreciating
them
more.
You
suddenly
feel
emotional."
He
further
added
that
he
could
not
"really
imagine
my
life
after
the
show." Sumedh
mentions
that
playing
Lord
Krishna
on
screen
was
a
"privilege".
He
said,
"Initially,
it
was
a
task
to
crack
the
assignment.
Because
no
matter
what
you
do,
people
will
compare.
But
soon,
I
was
not
affected
by
that,
as
I
realised
that
it
is
my
journey,
and
it's
competition
with
myself."
SUMEDH
MUDGALKAR
ON
WORKING
ON
RADHAKRISHN
FOR
SEVEN
YEARS
It
is
quite
common
for
actors
to
leave
shows
in
a
short
period
of
time.
The
reasons
could
be
creative
differences
or
other
reasons,
but
Mudgalkar
has
remained
connected
with
the
serial
for
7
years.
Admitting
that
thoughts
of
quitting
the
show
did
come
into
his
mind,
but
he
never
acted
on
them.
The
actor
shares,
"Such
thoughts
will
always
come
and
mess
with
your
mind,
from
every
possible
aspect.
It
happens
to
everyone.
When
there
are
bad
days
you
feel
like
nahi
ho
raha
hai.
But
then
you
realise
the
responsibility
that
is
on
your
shoulders.
I
(used
to)
remind
myself
how
much
I
have
waited
for
this
day."