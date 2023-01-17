Sumedh Mudgalkar Gets Emotional As RadhaKrishn Goes Off Air This Week, Says 'Will Forever...'
Sumedh Mudgalkar penned an emotional note on his official Instagram handle as his show RadhaKrishn is all set to go off air this week. The talented actor, who plays the role of Lord Krishna, shared a heartfelt post.
At
a
time
when
shows
go
off
air
within
six
months,
RadhaKrishn
managed
to
entertain
the
viewers
for
over
four
years.
It's
not
easy
to
run
a
mythological
show
for
a
long
time
as
the
track
has
to
end
someday.
However,
Siddharth
Tewary
and
his
team
were
able
to
do
a
phenomenal
job
in
successfully
running
a
grand
show
like
RadhKrishn.
After
entertaining
the
viewers
for
over
four
years,
the
much-loved
show
will
bid
adieu
to
them
this
week.
As
his
popular
mytho-drama
goes
off
air
on
January
21,
2023,
Sumedh
Mudgalkar
aka
Krishna
shared
a
heartfelt
note
on
social
media.
SUMEDH
MUDGALKAR'S
INSTAGRAM
POST
FOR
RADHAKRISHN
Sumedh
Mudgalkar
expressed
his
thoughts
in
the
form
of
words
as
RadhaKrishn
entered
its
final
week.
The
talented
actor
said
that
he
would
remain
grateful
to
the
show,
adding
that
he
was
blessed
to
enjoy
every
moment.
"It
was
blissful
to
play
the
divine,
it
was
a
privilege
to
receive
the
love
from
audience
in
return.
An
honour
to
be
the
medium
of
all
the
learnings.
I
was
blessed
to
have
lived
every
moment
of
this
show," he
said.
Sumedh
further
said
that
he
will
thank
the
show
for
'grooming
his
as
a
person
and
artist',
sharing
his
views
about
his
memorable
experience
while
shooting
for
RadhaKrishn.
From
Raas
to
Krishn
Gyaan,
i
will
remember
it
all,
and
will
feel
happy
time
and
time
again.
I
will
forever
thank
this
show
for
grooming
me
as
a
person,
an
artist,
for
taking
me
to
a
place
where
I
was
loved
by
all,
blessed
by
all!
Radhe
Radhe," he
added.
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
RADHAKRISHN
LAST
EPISODE?
OFF
AIR
DATE
REVEALED
RadhaKrishn
will
go
off
air
on
January
21,
2023
after
airing
over
1100
episodes.
The
show
co-starring
Mallika
Singh
as
Radha
will
air
its
last
episode
later
this
week
on
Star
Bharat.
Viewers
can
watch
the
last
episode
of
RadhaKrishn
on
Star
Bharat
at
7:30pm.
In
case
someone
misses
the
episode
on
television,
they
stream
the
show
online.
RadhaKrishn
is
available
for
viewing
on
Disney+Hotstar.
All
you
need
to
have
is
a
subscription