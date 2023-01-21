Sumedh Mudhgalkar, Mallika Singh Get EMOTIONAL As RadhaKrishn Goes OFF AIR: Cannot Imagine My Life After...

On
the
wrap
of
the
show
*Sumedh
Mudhgalkar
says
*,
"It
has
been
a
privilege
to
play
the
character
of
Lord
Krishna
as
several
popular
actors
have
enacted
this
character.
Initially,
it
was
a
mammoth
task
to
crack
the
assignment,
but
eventually,
I
realized
that
it
was
my
journey
and
it
was
a
competition
against
myself.
It
has
been
four
years
of
shooting,
and
almost
seven
years
that
I
have
been
associated
with
the
show.
Now
the
perceptions
are
changing,
everything
right
from
the
set
to
the
environment
is
changing.
And
suddenly
you
realize
that
you
won't
be
able
to
see
these
things
again
and
thus
you
start
appreciating
them
more.
You
suddenly
feel
emotional,
I
really
cannot
imagine
my
life
after
the
show."
On
the
wrap
of
the
show
Mallika
Singh
says,"It
was
a
wonderful
experience
to
play
the
part
of
Radha,
and
I
was
overjoyed
when
I
was
offered
the
role
in
the
television
series
RadhaKrishn.
At
the
initial
stage
,
I
found
it
a
bit
hard
to
cope
up
but
then
gradually
we
had
to
multitask
while
getting
into
character,
and
I
realized
it
was
my
journey
where
I
learnt
a
lot
and
adapted
myself
to
all
the
challenges.
It's
been
four
years
of
shooting
and
nearly
seven
years
that
I've
been
associated
with
the
show,
and
now
the
long
journey
has
come
to
an
end
where
I
am
emotional
but
also
happy
that
I've
made
innumerable
memories
as
well
as
good
experiences.Though
it
is
difficult
to
accept
the
fact
that
the
show
has
come
to
an
end
,
we
will
miss
the
set
and
crew
members
of
the
show
since
each
and
every
person
of
the
show
has
put
their
best
to
make
this
show
a
success".
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 15:11 [IST]