Sumedh Mudhgalkar, Mallika Singh Get EMOTIONAL As RadhaKrishn Goes OFF AIR: Cannot Imagine My Life After...

On the wrap of the show *Sumedh Mudhgalkar says *, "It has been a privilege to play the character of Lord Krishna as several popular actors have enacted this character. Initially, it was a mammoth task to crack the assignment, but eventually, I realized that it was my journey and it was a competition against myself. It has been four years of shooting, and almost seven years that I have been associated with the show. Now the perceptions are changing, everything right from the set to the environment is changing. And suddenly you realize that you won't be able to see these things again and thus you start appreciating them more. You suddenly feel emotional, I really cannot imagine my life after the show."

On the wrap of the show Mallika Singh says,"It was a wonderful experience to play the part of Radha, and I was overjoyed when I was offered the role in the television series RadhaKrishn. At the initial stage , I found it a bit hard to cope up but then gradually we had to multitask while getting into character, and I realized it was my journey where I learnt a lot and adapted myself to all the challenges. It's been four years of shooting and nearly seven years that I've been associated with the show, and now the long journey has come to an end where I am emotional but also happy that I've made innumerable memories as well as good experiences.Though it is difficult to accept the fact that the show has come to an end , we will miss the set and crew members of the show since each and every person of the show has put their best to make this show a success".