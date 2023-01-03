Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Raj Anadkat, Director Malav Rajda Quits The Show After 14 Years

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, featuring Dilip Joshi in the role of Jethalal, premiered on the channel in 2008 and has been among the most popular sitcoms on the small screen currently.

After a successful run of over 14 years, the show is counted among the longest-running TV shows in the history of Indian television and still getting amazing numbers.

However, in the last few years, several actors including Disha Vakavi, Bhavya Gandhi, Nidhi Bhanushali, Shailesh Lodha, and Neha Mehta bid adieu to the hit comedy series. Actor Raj Anadkat, who became a household name after playing the role of Jethalal's son Tappu, too confirmed his exit a month ago.

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda too has put his papers down. Yes, you read that right! After 14 years, he finally ended his association with the show and shot his last scene on December 15.

There were reports that there were some issues between the production house and Rajda. Denying such rumours, the director told HT, "If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it's always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer)."

Revealing the real reason behind leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he stated, "After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it's best to move out and challenge myself."

Sharing his thoughts about his journey with the sitcom, he concluded, "These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya (Ahuja Rajda, actor-wife) from this show."

For the unversed, Malav is happily married to Priya Ahuja Rajda who played the role of Rita Reporter in the show.

Here's wishing Malav the best wishes for his future.