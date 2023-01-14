RIP! Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Star Sunil Holkar Passes Away

Sunil
Holkar
Death:
Just
a
few
days
after
Tunisha
Sharma's
untimely
demise,
here
comes
another
piece
of
heartbreaking
news
from
showbiz.
TV
actor
Sunil
Holkar,
who
was
reportedly
seen
in
Dilip
Joshi-starrer
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
is
no
more.
According
to
reports,
Sunil
was
suffering
from
liver
psoriasis
and
was
undergoing
treatment.
However,
he
passed
away
on
January
13
at
the
age
of
40.
According
to
TV9
Hindi,
the
actor
had
intuition
about
his
death
and
asked
a
friend
to
post
his
last
message
on
WhatsApp
status,
in
which
he
bid
everyone
a
kind
farewell.
He
wanted
to
express
gratitude
for
the
love
he
received.
Also,
he
sought
forgiveness
for
all
his
mistakes
and
asked
his
friend
to
post
this
note
on
his
behalf.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sunil
Holkar
was
an
actor
and
storyteller
who
worked
in
theatre
and
TV
shows
for
over
12
years.
For
many
years,
he
was
a
part
of
Ashok
Hande's
Chaurang
Natya
Sansthan.
The
actor
also
appreared
in
various
Marathi
film
including
the
national
award-winning
film
Gosht
Eka
Paithanichi
which
was
his
last
release.
He
is
survived
by
his
parents,
wife,
and
two
children.
His
shocking
death
must
have
broke
the
hearts
of
his
family,
friends,
and
well-wishers.
We
just
hope
and
pray
that
they
get
the
strength
to
cope
up
with
his
huge
loss.
May
his
soul
rest
in
peace!'
Earlier,
in
October
2021,
the
news
of
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
actor
Ghanshyam
Nayak's
death
also
shocked
everyone.
The
veteran
actor
was
playing
the
popular
character
of
Natu
Kaka
in
the
long-running
sitcom.
Taking
to
social
media,
producer
Asit
Modi
confirmed
the
sad
news.
Ghanshyam
Nayak
breathed
his
last
at
the
age
of
76
after
a
long
fight
with
cancer
and
chemotherapy.
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
also
mourned
his
death
on
Twitter
and
said,
"Shri
Ghanashyam
Nayak
will
be
remembered
for
his
multifaceted
roles,
most
notably
in
the
popular
show
'Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.' He
was
also
extremely
kind
and
humble."