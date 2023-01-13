Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After 3 years, THIS Actress Enters As New Bawri In Dilip Joshi’s Hit Show

Producer
Asit
Modi's
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
premiered
on
SAB
TV
in
July
2008
and
has
been
winning
hearts
since
then.
The
long-running
sitcom
is
all
set
to
complete
15
years
this
year
and
has
been
perfoming
well
on
the
TRP
charts.
However,
over
the
years,
many
actors
put
their
papers
down
for
different
reasons
and
parted
ways
with
the
comedy
show
and
makers.
Actress
Monika
Bhadoriya
was
one
of
them.
She
played
the
role
of
Bawri
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
and
fans
loved
her
pairing
with
Bagha.
After
being
a
part
of
the
show
for
six
long
years,
she
quit
the
show
in
2019
as
she
wasn't
happy
with
her
payscale.
Now
after
three
years,
the
makers
have
finally
found
her
replacement
in
actress
Navina
Wadekar.
Confirming
the
same,
producer
Asit
Modi
told
India
Forums,
"I
wanted
a
fresh
and
innocent
face
for
the
character
of
Bawri
and
we
luckily
found
what
we
were
looking
for.
She
has
also
promised
commitment
to
the
show.
Our
show
is
the
most
loved
show
by
the
audience,
and
we
need
to
fulfill
their
expectations."
He
added,
"I
am
sure
that
they
will
love
Bawri,
played
by
Navina
Wadekar.
She
is
enthusiastic
and
understands
the
brand
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
We
have
auditioned
so
many
talents
and
selected
her.
I
Request
viewers
to
shower
their
love
and
blessings
on
the
new
Bawri."
Check
out
Navina
Wadekar's
look
as
Bawri
here:
As
per
the
ongoing
track,
Bawri
has
finally
returned
from
her
hometown
and
promised
to
meet
Bagha
in
the
Garden.
However,
instead
of
meeting
him,
she
sends
him
a
message
that
she's
breaking
up
with
him.
Jethalal,
Natukaka,
and
other
members
of
the
Gokuldham
Society
expresses
concern
regarding
the
same.
Everyone
is
curious
as
to
why
Bawri
reacted
the
way
she
did.
Well,
it
will
be
revealed
soon
as
the
makers
have
planned
some
interesting
twists
for
the
makers.
