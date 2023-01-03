‘There Was Time Tamannaah Bhatia Wanted To Kiss Hrithik’: Kamaal R Khan On Her Dating Rumours With Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia has been all over the news these days. To note, Filmibeat had exclusively reported that the actress is dating the Darlings actor Vijay Varma. Our report mentioned that the rumoured couple has been dating each other for a while and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, they had even flown to Goa to ring in the New Year together. This isn't all. Vijay and Tamannaah were even spotted kissing each other during the New Year celebrations. As their relationship continues to make the headlines, Kamaal R Khan has reacted to reports.

EXCL: Tamannaah Bhatia Dating Vijay Varma; Couple Spotted Kissing In Goa As They Celebrate New Year Together

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor turned self-proclaimed film critic recalled how Tamannaah Bhatia wanted to kiss Hrithik Roshan once. He tweeted, "Once #TamannahBhatia said that she wants to kiss #HritikRoshan in a film. But now she is dating a #2Rs actor Vijay Verma. Lol! Seedha Hrithik Se Vijay." His words didn't go down well with the netizens and they were seen coming out in Vijay's support. A Twitter user wrote, "One thing is Vijay Verma is very good actor, other thing is no gentleman will judge someone's personal choice and life...... now u can think who r u, obviously not gentleman". Another Twitter user tweeted, "Well !!!! I smell jealousy.... He might not be a big star but he is a brilliant ACTOR(which you will never be or can) .... It's their personal life, let them enjoy."

Tamannaah Bhatia On Success Of Pan-India Films: People Want To See Movies That Are Close To Their Roots

Take a look at Kamaal R Khan's tweet about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship:

Once #TamannahBhatia said that she wants to kiss #HritikRoshan in a film. But now she is dating a #2Rs actor Vijay Verma. Lol! Seedha Hrithik Se Vijay. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen sharing the screen in Netflix's project Lust Stories 2 which is an anthology and expected to release in the first quarter of 2023. On the other hand, Vijay is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's much anticipated project which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. The movie is a murder mystery and is the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X.

On the other hand, Tamanaah will be seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi in Meher Ramesh's directorial Bhola Shankar which will also star Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film is the official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil movie Vedalam and will be hitting the screens on April 14, 2023.