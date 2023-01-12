Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Co-Star Simba Reveals Hrithik’s THIS Hit Film Inspired Him To Start Acting
TV actor Simba Nagpal, who rose to fame after playing the lead role opposite Jigyasa Singh in Colors TV’s Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was recently seen opposite Tejasswi Prakash in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.
Simba
Nagpal,
who
made
his
TV
debut
with
MTV
Splitsvilla
11,
has
come
a
long
way
in
his
career.
In
2020,
he
made
his
acting
debut
in
the
lead
role
opposite
Jigyasa
Singh
in
Shakti:
Astitva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki
and
never
looked
back.
After
Shakti,
he
entered
Bigg
Boss
15
as
a
contestant
and
was
recently
seen
opposite
Tejasswi
Prakash
as
Rishabh/Shakti.
In
a
recent
interview,
Simba
talked
about
his
journey
in
showbiz
and
revealed
that
a
blockbuster
film
of
Bollywood
superstar
Hrithik
Roshan
inspired
him
to
be
an
actor.
Talking
to
ETimes,
he
stated,
"I've
always
wanted
to
be
an
actor;
ever
since
I
saw
my
first
movie.
Back
in
the
day,
there
used
to
be
VCRs
that
my
father
would
get,
and
we'd
watch
films
on
it.
So
I
remember
when
I
watched
Hrithik
Roshan's
film
Kaho
Na
Pyaar
Hai,
I
had
immediately
become
his
fan,
and
decided
that
I
wanted
to
be
an
actor.
But
of
course,
growing
up,
academics
were
equally
important;
even
though
sometimes
my
mind
would
be
too
distracted
with
my
passions,
I
decided
to
complete
my
education-
knowing
how
important
education
is."
He
added,
"You
know,
life
is
nothing
if
one
doesn't
chase
their
dreams,
or
fight
for
their
dreams.
And
deciding
to
make
my
dream
come
true,
I
knew
I
could
get
the
best
out
of
myself;
that's
why
I
decided
to
become
an
actor."
His
character
recently
ended
in
Naagin
6
as
the
supernatural
drama
is
moving
towards
its
finale.
The
show
was
launched
in
February
last
year
amid
huge
buzz
and
it
has
been
fetching
good
ratings
since
the
very
beginning.
After
a
successful
run
of
almost
an
year,
Naagin
6
is
reportedly
going
off-air
in
mid-February.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
stilla
waited.