The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, THIS Comedian QUITS Due To Differences With Makers?

According
to
the
report,
Sidharth
requested
a
pay
increase,
but
the
producers
were
unwilling
to
do
so,
thus
he
made
the
decision
to
leave
the
show.
Sidharth,
who
relocated
to
Mumbai
for
the
filming
of
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
has
returned
to
his
Delhi
residence.
He
probably
won't
be
back
on
the
show
again.
However,
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited.
This
is
not
the
first
time
a
cast
member
has
left
the
show.
Over
the
years,
Krushna
Abhishek,
Bharti
Singh,
Chandan
Prabhakar,
Sunil
Grover,
and
Ali
Asgar
have
all
left
for
various
reasons,
including
monetary
disagreements.
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
first
premiered
in
2016
and
continues
to
be
one
of
the
most
beloved
comedy
series
on
Indian
television.
The
current
cast
includes
Kapil
Sharma,
Sumona
Chakravarti,
Kiku
Sharda,
and
Rajiv
Thakur,
among
others.
It
remains
to
be
seen
if
Sidharth
Sagar
will
return
to
the
show
or
if
the
producers
will
be
able
to
find
a
replacement
to
fill
his
shoes.
Interestingly,
Krushna
Abhishek
recently
hinted
about
his
return
to
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show.
While
talking
to
media
at
an
event
recently,
he
said,
"I
will
come
back
to
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
I
really
love
Kapil.
We
had
begun
our
journey
with
Comedy
Circus.
He
has
taken
the
entertainment
industry
to
new
heights.
The
comedy
shows
should
work
and
personally,
we
have
a
lot
of
love
for
each
other.
He
took
care
of
me
for
four
years.
We
know
everything
we
went
through
while
working
together
in
lockdown.
There
were
contractual
issues
but
nothing
between
Kapil
and
me.
We
even
met
in
Australia
and
went
out
together.
I
really
miss
the
team.
Kapil
and
I
will
surely
come
together."