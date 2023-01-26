The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Krushna Abhishek Hints At His Return, Says ‘I Will Come Back…’

Comedian
Kapil
Sharma
has
been
entertaining
fans
with
his
TV
show
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
since
years
now.
The
show
first
premiered
on
Sony
TV
in
2016
and
owns
a
huge
fan
following
now.
After
a
small
break,
the
hit
comedy
series
returned
to
the
small
screen
last
year
with
a
new
season.
While
Sumona
Chakravarti
and
Kiku
Sharda
among
other
actors
continued
their
association
with
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
comedian
Krushna
Abhishek
decided
against
it
due
to
some
contractual
issues.
Since
then,
the
loyal
viewers
have
been
missing
him.
At
a
recent
event,
Krushna
Abhishek
talked
about
his
equation
with
Kapil
and
hinted
at
his
return
to
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Talking
about
the
hit
comedy
show,
Krushna
said,
"I
will
come
back
to
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
I
really
love
Kapil.
We
had
begun
our
journey
with
Comedy
Circus.
He
has
taken
the
entertainment
industry
to
new
heights.
The
comedy
shows
should
work
and
personally,
we
have
a
lot
of
love
for
each
other.
He
took
care
of
me
for
four
years.
We
know
everything
we
went
through
while
working
together
in
lockdown.
There
were
contractual
issues
but
nothing
between
Kapil
and
me.
We
even
met
in
Australia
and
went
out
together.
I
really
miss
the
team.
Kapil
and
I
will
surely
come
together."
He
added,
"I
have
received
so
many
comments,
I
want
to
tell
the
audience
that
we
will
come
together
soon.
Kapil
and
I
are
always
in
touch
and
he
keeps
telling
me
we
should
come
together
and
we
will
surely
if
not
now
then
in
six
months
or
more."
This
is
indeed
a
piece
of
great
news
for
the
show's
fans.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
