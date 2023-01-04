Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: Ali Baba To Ishq Subhan Allah; Late Actress Featured In 8 TV Shows

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: The untimely demise of the 20-year-old actress shocked the whole nation. She allegedly committed suicide on December 24, 2022, by hanging herself in the make-up room of her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

    If things would have been different, Tunisha must have been celebrating her 21st birthday today (January 4). Vanita Sharma, the actress' mother had planned a surprise celebration for the special occasion, however, fate had shocking plans.

    Keeping the ongoing police investigation and controversies aside, we would just like to remember Tunisha's achievements on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

    Did you know in just seven years of her acting career, she featured in a total of eight shows? Let's look at the list here.

    Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap

    Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap

    Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut as a child artist in 2015 with Sony TV's Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She essayed the role of young Chand Kanwar in the historic series.

    Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

    Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

    In the same year, she was also seen playing the pivotal role of Rajkumari Ahankara opposite Siddharth Nigam in Colors TV's popular show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

    Gabbar Poonchwala

    Gabbar Poonchwala

    In 2016, she was seen in Disney channel's Gabbar Poonchwala. The story revolved around a dog, Gabbar, who can speak Haryanvi with the boy called Mihir. Tunisha reportedly played the role of Sanya in the show. Beside that, not much information about her character is available on the internet.

    Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

    Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

    In 2017, Tunisha played the role of Mehtab Kaur in Life OK's Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Based on the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire, the historical drama also starred Shalin Bhanot & Sneha Wagh.

    Internet Wala Love

    Internet Wala Love

    In 2018, Tunisha bagged her first lead role in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love co-starring Shalin Bhanot and Kanwar Dhillon. She played the female lead Aadhya Verma and it is her most popular character to date. Fans loved her onscreen chemistry with Shivin in the show.

    Ishq Subhan Allah

    Ishq Subhan Allah

    After Eisha Singh's exit, Tunisha entered ZEE TV's hit show Ishq Subhan Allah in 2019 opposite Adnan Khan. The popular show went off-air in October 2020.

    Hero – Gayab Mode On

    Hero – Gayab Mode On

    In 2021, the late actress bagged SAB TV's Hero - Gayab Mode On opposite Abhishek Nigam. She played the role of lead role of ASP Aditi Veer Nanda in the show's second season.

    Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

    Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

    In 2022, she bagged the female lead's part in SAB TV's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul featuring Sheezan Khan. She essayed the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the fantasy drama. Sadly, it turned out to be her last show. May her soul rest in peace!

