Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Court Again Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan’s Bail Plea

A
court
in
Maharashtra's
Palghar
district
on
Friday
(January
13)
rejected
the
bail
application
of
actor
Sheezan
Khan,
arrested
for
allegedly
abetting
the
suicide
of
his
co-actor
Tunisha
Sharma.
Additional
Sessions
Judge
R
D
Deshpande
refused
to
grant
relief
to
the
28-year-old,
who
was
arrested
on
December
25
and
is
now
in
judicial
custody.
Advocates
Shailendra
Mishra
and
Sharad
Rai
appeared
for
Khan
before
the
Vasai
court.
Advocate
Tarun
Sharma,
who
represented
Tunisha's
family,
opposed
bail
to
the
actor,
and
told
the
court
that
Khan's
mother
was
also
involved
in
the
matter.
He
had
submitted
an
application
to
the
Mira-Bhayandar,
Vasai-Virar
police
commissioner
to
make
Khan's
mother
a
co-accused
in
the
case,
advocate
Sharma
further
said.
After
hearing
both
sides,
the
court
rejected
Khan's
bail
plea.
The
detailed
order
is
expected
later.
Sharma
(21),
who
was
acting
in
the
TV
show
'Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul'
along
with
Khan,
was
found
hanging
in
the
washroom
on
the
set
of
the
Hindi
serial
near
Vasai,
located
on
the
outskirts
of
Mumbai,
on
December
24,
2022.
She
was
in
a
relationship
with
Khan
but
they
broke
up
later.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 17:42 [IST]