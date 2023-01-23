Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan’s Sister Gets Hospitalised, Their Mother Asks ‘Hamara Gunaah Kya Hai?’

Sheezan
Khan,
known
for
his
role
in
the
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul,
is
currently
in
jail
and
has
yet
to
receive
bail
from
the
Palghar
court.
Recently,
his
sister
and
actress
Falaq
Naaz
was
hospitalized.
On
her
Instagram,
Sheezan's
mother
Kehekshan
shared
a
picture
of
Falaq
in
the
hospital
and
expressed
her
confusion
over
why
her
family
is
being
punished.
Sharing
the
photo,
she
wrote,
"Sabar
(Patience)."
She
wrote
a
lengthy
note,
questioning
why
her
son
has
been
in
jail
for
the
past
month
without
any
solid
evidence.
She
also
mentioned
that
her
daughter
Falaq
is
in
the
hospital
and
Sheezan's
younger
brother,
who
is
autistic,
is
also
ill.
She
questioned
whether
it
is
a
crime
to
love
and
care
for
her
own
children
as
a
mother,
and
if
it's
illegal
to
break
up
or
give
space
in
a
relationship.
Kehekshan
also
wondered
if
they
were
being
punished
because
they
are
Muslim
and
ended
her
note
with
asking
what
their
crime
is.
In
another
story,
"Mujhe
bus
ye
samjh
nahi
aa
raha
hai
ki
hamari
family
ko
saza
kis
bat
ki
mil
rahi
hai
aur
kyo??
Sheezan
mera
beta
pichle
1
month
se
bina
kisi
singal
soboot
ke
qaidiyo
ki
tarah
jail
me
saza
kaat
raha
hai
(I
am
unable
to
understand
why
and
for
what
reason
is
our
family
getting
punishment??
My
son
Sheezan
for
the
last
one
month
without
single
evidence
is
in
the
jail
like
an
inmate
serving
sentence)."
Sheezan's
sister
Shafaq
Naaz
also
shared
the
post
on
her
Instagram.
Sheezan's
bail
application
was
denied
earlier
this
month
in
relation
to
his
alleged
involvement
in
the
suicide
of
actor
Tunisha
Sharma.