Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan’s Sister Gets Hospitalised, Their Mother Asks ‘Hamara Gunaah Kya Hai?’

TV actor Sheezan Khan is currently under police custody for abetment of suicide of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.

Sheezan Khan, known for his role in the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is currently in jail and has yet to receive bail from the Palghar court. Recently, his sister and actress Falaq Naaz was hospitalized.

On her Instagram, Sheezan's mother Kehekshan shared a picture of Falaq in the hospital and expressed her confusion over why her family is being punished. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sabar (Patience)."

She wrote a lengthy note, questioning why her son has been in jail for the past month without any solid evidence.

She also mentioned that her daughter Falaq is in the hospital and Sheezan's younger brother, who is autistic, is also ill. She questioned whether it is a crime to love and care for her own children as a mother, and if it's illegal to break up or give space in a relationship. Kehekshan also wondered if they were being punished because they are Muslim and ended her note with asking what their crime is.

In another story, "Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai (I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence)."

Sheezan's sister Shafaq Naaz also shared the post on her Instagram. Sheezan's bail application was denied earlier this month in relation to his alleged involvement in the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma.