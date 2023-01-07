Tunisha Sharma Death Case Update: Court Adjourns Sheezan Khan’s Bail Please Till January 9

Tunisha
Sharma
Suicide
Case:
The
Vasai
court,
on
Saturday,
adjourned
the
bail
please
of
TV
actor
Sheezan
Khan
who
has
been
in
judicial
custody
since
December
24
after
his
co-star
and
girlfriend
Tunisha
Sharma
committed
suicide.
Tunisha
Sharma
death
case
|
Actor
Sheezan
Khan's
bail
plea
adjourned
by
Vasai
court,
next
date
of
hearing
9th
January
The
next
hearing
will
take
place
on
January
9.
Meanwhile,
his
lawyer
had
stated
that
the
actor
is
innocent.
According
to
him,
the
actor
and
his
entire
family
is
suffering
due
to
the
inefficiency
of
the
police.
Talking
to
TOI
about
the
case,
he
said,
"Truth
and
justice
shall
prevail,
we
have
full
faith
in
Judiciary
and
I
reiterate
that
Sheezan
Mohammad
Khan
is
innocent
and
he
and
his
family
is
suffering
because
of
inefficiency
of
police.
They
have
misused
the
power
of
arrest."
Police
allegedly
recovered
earlier
conversations
between
Sheezan
and
his
'secret
girlfriend'.
According
to
reports,
Sheezan
used
to
converse
with
a
lot
of
other
girls
when
he
was
dating
Tunisha.
An
ANI
report
stated,
"Many
important
chats
have
been
found
on
the
mobile
of
the
accused,
during
the
investigation
which
has
revealed
that
the
accused
started
avoiding
Tunisha
after
the
breakup.
Tunisha
used
to
message
him
repeatedly,
but
the
accused
avoided
her
by
not
replying
to
her."
For
the
unversed,
Tunisha
and
Sheezan
first
met
each
other
on
the
sets
of
SAB
TV
show
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul
and
started
dating
each
other
soon.
The
actress
allegedly
committed
suicide
last
month
after
which
her
mother,
Vanita
Sharma,
filed
a
complaint
against
Sheezan
for
abetment
of
suicide.
Since
then,
he
has
been
in
judicial
custody
and
the
investigation
is
going
on.