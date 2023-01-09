Before Death, Tunisha Spoke To Man On Dating App: Sheezan's Lawyers Claim; Bail Hearing On January 11

Tunisha
Sharma
Suicide
Case:
TV
actor
Sheezan
Khan
has
been
in
judicial
custody
since
December
24,
2022,
when
her
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul
co-star
and
girlfriend
Tunisha
Sharma
hanged
herself
in
his
makeup
room.
Since
then,
the
investigation
has
been
going
on.
In
a
court
hearing
today
(January
9),
Sheezan's
lawyers
claimed
that
Tunisha
was
in
touch
with
a
man
named
Ali
on
a
dating
app.
Also,
they
stated
that
she
was
in
his
company
between
December
21
and
23,
just
before
she
passed
away.
The
judge
adjourned
the
hearing
on
actor
Khan's
bail
request
until
January
11.
He's
under
custody
after
Tunisha's
mother
filed
a
complaint
against
him
for
cheating
and
abetment
of
suicide.
District
and
Additional
Sessions
Judge
RD
Deshpande
in
Vasai
heard
the
defence
and
prosecution's
arguments
on
Monday.
He
granted
Sharma's
lawyer's
request
for
more
time
and
postponed
the
hearing
on
the
bail
request
till
January
11.
Sheezan's
laywers,
Shailendra
Mishra
and
Sharad
Rai,
argued
in
court
that
their
client
was
innocent,
adding
that
Bollywood
star
Suraj
Pancholi
had
also
been
granted
bail
after
being
charged
with
abetment
the
suicide
of
actor-singer
Jiah
Khan,
who
passed
away
in
2013.
They
also
stated
that
between
December
21
and
December
23,
Sharma
interacted
with
a
man
by
the
name
of
Ali
via
a
dating
app.
She
had
a
15-minute
video
conference
with
Ali
prior
to
her
alleged
suicide,
the
actor's
lawyers
stated
in
court.
The
counsels
requested
an
investigation
into
this
perspective
and
added
that
no
suicide
note
was
discovered
at
the
scene.
Sheezan's
lawyers
also
refuted
allegations
of
love
jihad
and
forcing
the
victim
to
wear
a
hijab.
Advocate
Tarun
Sharma,
who
was
appearing
on
behalf
of
the
Sharma
family,
requested
time
from
the
judge
so
he
could
review
the
evidence
and
prepare
his
defence.
For
the
unversed,
the
21-year-old
actress
allegedly
ended
her
life
in
the
washroom
of
Sheezan's
room
on
the
set
of
their
TV
show
in
Vasai
in
Palghar
district
on
Mumbai's
outskirts.
They
were
dating
each
other
for
a
few
months.
She
reportedly
committed
suicide
within
15
days
of
their
break
up.