Urfi Javed Is In Awe As She Poses With Her ‘Grandfather’ Javed Akhtar; Calls Him A ‘Legend’

Urfi Javed has been the talk of the town for several reasons. Be it her bold and quirky fashion sense and outfits or head strong opinions, Urfi has been a perfect example of living life on her terms. Interestingly, the actress has often created a massive buzz as there were reports about her being related to Javed Akhtar. Several reports suggested that Urfi happens to be Javed Akhtar's granddaughter. However, Urfi has rubbished the claims time and again and clarified that she is not related to Javed Akhtar.

Urfi Javed ASKS 'Why in My DMs' After Hockey Player Thanks Dubai For Her Detention

And now, Urfi Javed and Javed Akhtar are once again making the headlines as they were seen posing together. As Urfi is quite active on social media, she shared a pic with Javed Akhtar and couldn't stop beaming with joy. In the caption, Urfi wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe" along with heart emotion and red rose emoticon.

Urfi Javed Asks Girls To 'Be Your Own Hero' As She Backs Sheezan Khan In Tunisha Sharma's Death Case

Take a look at Urfi Javed's post:

Meanwhile, Urfi has also opened up on why she doesn't wear full clothes and gave a glimpse of boils on body after she wore some woollen clothes and claimed that she is allergic to clothes. "So now you guys know right that why I dont wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So thats why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So thats why I prefer being nude)," Urfi was quoted saying.

Talking about the work front, Urfi is currently seen on Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani's Splitsvilla X4 and has been slaying with her performance on the show.