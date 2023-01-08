Urfi Javed Is In Awe As She Poses With Her ‘Grandfather’ Javed Akhtar; Calls Him A ‘Legend’

Urfi
Javed
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
for
several
reasons.
Be
it
her
bold
and
quirky
fashion
sense
and
outfits
or
head
strong
opinions,
Urfi
has
been
a
perfect
example
of
living
life
on
her
terms.
Interestingly,
the
actress
has
often
created
a
massive
buzz
as
there
were
reports
about
her
being
related
to
Javed
Akhtar.
Several
reports
suggested
that
Urfi
happens
to
be
Javed
Akhtar's
granddaughter.
However,
Urfi
has
rubbished
the
claims
time
and
again
and
clarified
that
she
is
not
related
to
Javed
Akhtar.
And
now,
Urfi
Javed
and
Javed
Akhtar
are
once
again
making
the
headlines
as
they
were
seen
posing
together.
As
Urfi
is
quite
active
on
social
media,
she
shared
a
pic
with
Javed
Akhtar
and
couldn't
stop
beaming
with
joy.
In
the
caption,
Urfi
wrote,
"Finally
met
my
grandfather
today.
Also,
he
is
a
legend,
right
in
the
morning
so
many
people
lined
up
for
selfies
but
he
didn't
refuse
anyone,
chatted
with
everyone
with
a
smile.
He
was
so
warm!
I'm
in
awe" along
with
heart
emotion
and
red
rose
emoticon.
Meanwhile,
Urfi
has
also
opened
up
on
why
she
doesn't
wear
full
clothes
and
gave
a
glimpse
of
boils
on
body
after
she
wore
some
woollen
clothes
and
claimed
that
she
is
allergic
to
clothes.
"So
now
you
guys
know
right
that
why
I
dont
wear
clothes.
I
have
this
serious
condition.
My
body
starts
reacting
after
wearing
clothes.
The
proof
is
there.
So
thats
why
main
itna
nangi
rehti
hoon
(So
thats
why
I
prefer
being
nude),"
Urfi
was
quoted
saying.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Urfi
is
currently
seen
on
Sunny
Leone
and
Arjun
Bijlani's
Splitsvilla
X4
and
has
been
slaying
with
her
performance
on
the
show.
