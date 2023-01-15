Trolls Compare Urfi Javed To ‘ANGEL PRIYA' As She Takes Boldness To Next Level With Just Wings; Latter Reacts

Urfi Javed made news recently for her verbal spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh. Everything began when the politician called for Urfi's arrest earlier this month, charging public indecency and nudity.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is currently undergoing a police investigation after a complaint was lodged by BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh, for "publicly engaging in nudity," doesn't seem to be in the mood to quit. She took her boldness game a notch higher on Sunday when she dropped a sexy video in a revealing outfit. The social media influencer in the video is seen wearing a blue wrap around a high slit skirt and going topless by simply covering her modesty with furry wings.

To complete the look, Urfi tied her hair in a neat high ponytail, wore kohled eyes and dangler earrings, and paired it with white high heels. Her latest avatar always received flak from netizens, who dropped some mean comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, "Every woman has the wings of freedom, only she needs to spread them and make her dreams come true, well done Urfi sis."

While one netizen trolled her, saying, "Ye koun sa freedom hai..... Nanga ghumne ka." The second one said, "Asli Pathan to ye hai, baaki sab to fraud hai." The third joked, "Chitra is burning." The fourth one asked, "is dress ko kya naam du?" Another wrote, "Urfi degrading women's respect." One user's comment read, "Vulgarity ki hadh hai." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, one user's comment that caught our attention was the one that compared Urfi to "Angel Priya." His comment read, "This is what angel priya, looks in real guyz! Usdin recharge krva dena chaiye tha." As Urfi is known for giving it back like a pro, she didn't just sit there getting trolled and have the best reply for the troll. Urfi responded, saying, "@iamvishkumarvk the idea was legit that only , wow you're so intelligent . Shakal se hi dikhta hai."

Urfi Javed made news recently for her verbal spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh. Everything began when the politician called for Urfi's arrest earlier this month, charging public indecency and nudity. The Bigg Boss OTT star then lodged a police case against Wagh, alleging "threats and criminal intimidation" by a politician.

