Trolls Compare Urfi Javed To ‘ANGEL PRIYA' As She Takes Boldness To Next Level With Just Wings; Latter Reacts
Urfi Javed made news recently for her verbal spat with BJP politician Chitra Wagh. Everything began when the politician called for Urfi's arrest earlier this month, charging public indecency and nudity.
Internet
sensation
Urfi
Javed,
who
is
currently
undergoing
a
police
investigation
after
a
complaint
was
lodged
by
BJP
leader
Chitra
Kishor
Wagh,
for
"publicly
engaging
in
nudity," doesn't
seem
to
be
in
the
mood
to
quit.
She
took
her
boldness
game
a
notch
higher
on
Sunday
when
she
dropped
a
sexy
video
in
a
revealing
outfit.
The
social
media
influencer
in
the
video
is
seen
wearing
a
blue
wrap
around
a
high
slit
skirt
and
going
topless
by
simply
covering
her
modesty
with
furry
wings.
To
complete
the
look,
Urfi
tied
her
hair
in
a
neat
high
ponytail,
wore
kohled
eyes
and
dangler
earrings,
and
paired
it
with
white
high
heels.
Her
latest
avatar
always
received
flak
from
netizens,
who
dropped
some
mean
comments
on
her
post.
One
of
her
fans
wrote,
"Every
woman
has
the
wings
of
freedom,
only
she
needs
to
spread
them
and
make
her
dreams
come
true,
well
done
Urfi
sis."
While
one
netizen
trolled
her,
saying,
"Ye
koun
sa
freedom
hai.....
Nanga
ghumne
ka." The
second
one
said,
"Asli
Pathan
to
ye
hai,
baaki
sab
to
fraud
hai."
The
third
joked,
"Chitra
is
burning."
The
fourth
one
asked,
"is
dress
ko
kya
naam
du?"
Another
wrote,
"Urfi
degrading
women's
respect."
One
user's
comment
read,
"Vulgarity
ki
hadh
hai."
Check
out
the
post
below:
Meanwhile,
one
user's
comment
that
caught
our
attention
was
the
one
that
compared
Urfi
to
"Angel
Priya." His
comment
read,
"This
is
what
angel
priya,
looks
in
real
guyz!
Usdin
recharge
krva
dena
chaiye
tha."
As
Urfi
is
known
for
giving
it
back
like
a
pro,
she
didn't
just
sit
there
getting
trolled
and
have
the
best
reply
for
the
troll.
Urfi
responded,
saying,
"@iamvishkumarvk
the
idea
was
legit
that
only
,
wow
you're
so
intelligent
.
Shakal
se
hi
dikhta
hai."
Check
out
here:
