Urfi Javed Talks About SUICIDE In A Crptic Note, Netizens Ask ‘Kya Hua'

Internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for grabbing headlines and controversies for her outrageous and bold clothes. She has been in the news lately for the same after BJP politician Chitra Wagha filed a complaint against her for spreading nudity and obscenity in public. The actress keeps updating her weird fashion styles on her social media handle and receives flak from people. However, Uorfi has never let that lower her spirits.

Amid the sparring of words and police complaints, Urfi on Tuesday morning shared a cryptic note on her Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram Stories as well. With the post, Urfi, who is usually seen in high spirits, appeared to be depressed and distressed. Although it is not clear where she is pointing, it definitely shows something is going through Urfi's mind.