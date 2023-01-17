Urfi Javed Talks About SUICIDE In A Cryptic Note, Netizens Ask ‘Kya Hua'

Internet
sensation
Urfi
Javed
is
known
for
grabbing
headlines
and
controversies
for
her
outrageous
and
bold
clothes.
She
has
been
in
the
news
lately
for
the
same
after
BJP
politician
Chitra
Wagha
filed
a
complaint
against
her
for
spreading
nudity
and
obscenity
in
public.
The
actress
keeps
updating
her
weird
fashion
styles
on
her
social
media
handle
and
receives
flak
from
people.
However,
Uorfi
has
never
let
that
lower
her
spirits.
Amid
the
sparring
of
words
and
police
complaints,
Urfi
on
Tuesday
morning
shared
a
cryptic
note
on
her
Twitter
account
and
shared
a
screenshot
of
the
same
on
her
Instagram
Stories
as
well.
With
the
post,
Urfi,
who
is
usually
seen
in
high
spirits,
appeared
to
be
depressed
and
distressed.
Although
it
is
not
clear
where
she
is
pointing,
it
definitely
shows
something
is
going
through
Urfi's
mind.
WHAT
DID
UORFI
JAVED
POST
?
Taking
to
her
Twitter
handle,
Urfi
Javed
on
Tuesday
shared
a
cryptic
note
about
suicide
and
life.
She
wrote,
"Life
is
too
short
to
commit
suicide.
Be
patient
you
will
die."
Urfi's
post
has
left
her
followers
surprised,
as
they
are
wondering
what
could
have
happened
to
her.
Though
several
of
them
supported
her
and
guessed
the
post
could
be
a
hint
at
politician
Chitra
Wagh,
others
made
fun
of
her
saying
and
dragged
her
clothes
into
it.
Reacting
to
her
tweet,
one
person
said,
"Many
of
life's
failures
are
people
who
did
not
realize
how
close
they
were
to
success
when
they
gave
up."
Another
user
said,
"Ek
he
Dil
hai
urfi
kitne
baar
jitogi,"
while
one
commented,
"This
line
is
actually
motivational...some
times
you
are
too
good
blessings."
"Philosophical
you!"
one
said,
while
another
user's
comment
read,
"Now
this
is
deep."
There
were
a
few
users
who
took
a
dig
at
Urfi
for
making
the
comment.
One
commented
saying,
"This
line
is
actually
motivational...some
times
you
are
too
good
blessings,"
while
one
said,
Subah
subah
Sandeep
Maheshwari
ghus
gya
hai
apke
under."
URFI
JAVED
VS
CHITRA
WAGH
After
BJP
politician
Chitra
Wagh
filed
a
police
complaint
against
Urfi
Javed
for
her
indecent
outfits,
the
actress
lodged
a
counter
complaint
against
her
with
the
state
women
commission's
chairperson,
Rupali
Chakankar.
Urfi
accused
Wagh
of
threatening
and
intimidating
her
on
a
public
platform.
In
her
complaint,
Urfi
stated
that
Chitra
has
publicly
threatened
to
assault
her.
Seeking
security
from
the
women's
panel,
Urfi
told
them,
"Be
it
for
political
gain
or
personal
publicity,
Wagh's
threat
hints
I
may
be
attacked.
It
creates
an
unsafe
environment
for
me
and
I
cannot
move
freely."