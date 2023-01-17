Urfi Javed Talks About SUICIDE In A Cryptic Note, Netizens Ask ‘Kya Hua'

Internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for grabbing headlines and controversies for her outrageous and bold clothes. She has been in the news lately for the same after BJP politician Chitra Wagha filed a complaint against her for spreading nudity and obscenity in public. The actress keeps updating her weird fashion styles on her social media handle and receives flak from people. However, Uorfi has never let that lower her spirits.

Amid the sparring of words and police complaints, Urfi on Tuesday morning shared a cryptic note on her Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the same on her Instagram Stories as well. With the post, Urfi, who is usually seen in high spirits, appeared to be depressed and distressed. Although it is not clear where she is pointing, it definitely shows something is going through Urfi's mind.

WHAT DID UORFI JAVED POST ?

Taking to her Twitter handle, Urfi Javed on Tuesday shared a cryptic note about suicide and life. She wrote, "Life is too short to commit suicide. Be patient you will die."

Life is too short to commit suicide

Urfi's post has left her followers surprised, as they are wondering what could have happened to her. Though several of them supported her and guessed the post could be a hint at politician Chitra Wagh, others made fun of her saying and dragged her clothes into it.

Reacting to her tweet, one person said, "Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up." Another user said, "Ek he Dil hai urfi kitne baar jitogi," while one commented, "This line is actually motivational...some times you are too good blessings." "Philosophical you!" one said, while another user's comment read, "Now this is deep."

There were a few users who took a dig at Urfi for making the comment. One commented saying, "This line is actually motivational...some times you are too good blessings," while one said, Subah subah Sandeep Maheshwari ghus gya hai apke under."

URFI JAVED VS CHITRA WAGH

After BJP politician Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for her indecent outfits, the actress lodged a counter complaint against her with the state women commission's chairperson, Rupali Chakankar. Urfi accused Wagh of threatening and intimidating her on a public platform. In her complaint, Urfi stated that Chitra has publicly threatened to assault her.

Seeking security from the women's panel, Urfi told them, "Be it for political gain or personal publicity, Wagh's threat hints I may be attacked. It creates an unsafe environment for me and I cannot move freely."