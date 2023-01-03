    For Quick Alerts
      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara Gets MARRIED To A New Guy, Abhimanyu's Reaction Is Shocking

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep the viewers engaged by introducing a new track. At a time when shows go off air within a span of six months, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's daily soap has completed over thirteen years. Keeping in mind the interest of the viewers, the makers have decided to spice up things with new twists and turns.

      Just when we thought that AbhiRa will continue to stay together, the creative team decided to separate them. After Neil's death, Abhimanyu and Akshara will part ways once again. The news of their separation has left the fans shocked as they don't want the duo to suffer pain again.

      Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 23:48 [IST]
      X