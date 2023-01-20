Surprising Net Worth Of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Members
Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently among the most loved and top-rated shows on the small screen. Featuring Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, the show recently completed 14 years.
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
premiered
in
January
2009
and
recently
completed
14
successful
years.
While
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
initially
played
the
lead
protagonists
Akshara
and
Naitik,
the
family
drama
currently
focuses
on
the
third
generation.
Even
after
14
long
years,
the
YRKKH
has
been
fetching
amazing
numbers
on
the
TRP
charts
and
is
counted
among
the
most-loved
shows.
Featuring
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
the
central
roles
of
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
respectively,
the
show
is
a
constant
name
in
the
list
of
top
10
most-watched
daily
soaps
across
channels.
While
the
storyline
of
YRKKH
often
receives
a
mixed
response,
the
actors
always
get
appreciation
for
their
performances.
However,
do
you
have
any
idea
about
the
net
worth
of
the
show's
star
cast?
No?
Then,
let's
look
at
the
net
worth
of
the
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
star
cast
here.
Harshad
Chopda
plays
the
male
lead
Abhimanyu
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
According
to
reports,
the
actor's
net
worth
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
21-25
crore
which
is
huge.
Pranali
Rathod
Pranali
Rathod
got
noticed
after
playing
the
lead
role
in
&TV's
Jaat
Na
Poocho
Prem
Ki
and
became
a
household
name
after
essaying
Akshara
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Since
she's
still
relatively
new
to
the
industry,
her
net
worth
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
1
crore
which
is
excellent
for
a
newcomer.
Karishma
Sawant
Essaying
the
role
of
Akshara's
sister
Aarohi,
Karishma
Sawant
made
her
TV
debut
with
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Reportedly,
her
net
worth
is
between
Rs
50-70
lakh.
Sachin
Tyagi
The
seasoned
actor
is
essaying
the
role
of
Akshara
and
Aarohi's
grandfather,
fondly
called
Bade
Papa.
According
to
reports,
the
actor's
net
worth
is
likely
to
be
around
Rs
39
crore.
Ami
Trivedi
Ami
Trivedi
is
essaying
the
role
of
Harshad
Chopra
aka
Abhimanyu's
mother
Manjiri
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
She
played
a
pivotal
role
in
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara's
separation
after
Neil's
death.
It
is
said
that
her
net
worth
is
around
Rs
23
crore.
Also,
we
would
like
to
make
it
clear
that
the
article
has
been
written
with
the
information
available
on
the
internet
and
Filmibeat
doesn't
verify
these
facts.