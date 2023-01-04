Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's Co-star Reveals REAL Reason Behind Leaving Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The makers of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show have managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television with entertaining episodes. Keeping in with the tradition of leaps, marriages and separation, the creative team has once again planned Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation. However, this time the separation will be more painful as it marked the death of Neil.

While fans are expressing their displeasure over the new track, a few actors have already made their exit from the show. In a shocking development, another important character will be bumped off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the actor has quit the show. Yes, you read that right!

We are talking about Mayank Arora. The actor, who played the role of Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant's on-screen brother Kairav, is no longer a part of the show. After confirming his exit on social media, Mayank has now revealed the reason behind quitting YRKKH.

MAYANKA ARORA REVEALS REASON WHY HE QUIT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

The TV star, while interacting with a leading daily, revealed why he decided to make an exit from the hit show. When he was asked about leaving the show and the character, Mayanka said that he thought it was time for Kairav's character to end. He confirmed that he and the production house parted ways amicably.

Unlike Paras Kalnawat, who left Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa on a sour note, Mayank said that things ended mutually and on a good note. He told Bombay Times that he is going to miss the whole team including Aaru (Karishma Sawant) and Akshu (Pranali Rathod).

The actor called them family, saying that they have been working together since a long time. He didn't share details about his upcoming projects but promised to return with an excting web or TV show.

ABOUT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

The daily soap is the longest running Hindi show along with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which stars Dilip Joshi in a lead role. YRKKH will complete 14 successful years on January 12, 2023, which is a massive feat. At a time when shows go off air within six months, Yeh Rishta has completed over 3800 episodes. It will be the first Hindi show to cross the 4000-episode mark.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs everyday on Star Plus at 9:30pm. The show originally started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as the leads. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi later replaced them when the two celebs quit the show.

Rajan Shahi introduced Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the new leads after the generation leap in the show. Their sizzling chemistry has managed to set the TRP charts on fire. Despite the re-cycling of old tracks, YRKKH has been able to perform well in terms of ratings.

