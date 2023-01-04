Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's Co-star Reveals REAL Reason Behind Leaving Show

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai:
The
makers
of
Pranali
Rathod
and
Harshad
Chopda's
show
have
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
with
entertaining
episodes.
Keeping
in
with
the
tradition
of
leaps,
marriages
and
separation,
the
creative
team
has
once
again
planned
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara's
separation.
However,
this
time
the
separation
will
be
more
painful
as
it
marked
the
death
of
Neil.
While
fans
are
expressing
their
displeasure
over
the
new
track,
a
few
actors
have
already
made
their
exit
from
the
show.
In
a
shocking
development,
another
important
character
will
be
bumped
off
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
as
the
actor
has
quit
the
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
We
are
talking
about
Mayank
Arora.
The
actor,
who
played
the
role
of
Pranali
Rathod
and
Karishma
Sawant's
on-screen
brother
Kairav,
is
no
longer
a
part
of
the
show.
After
confirming
his
exit
on
social
media,
Mayank
has
now
revealed
the
reason
behind
quitting
YRKKH.
MAYANKA
ARORA
REVEALS
REASON
WHY
HE
QUIT
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
The
TV
star,
while
interacting
with
a
leading
daily,
revealed
why
he
decided
to
make
an
exit
from
the
hit
show.
When
he
was
asked
about
leaving
the
show
and
the
character,
Mayanka
said
that
he
thought
it
was
time
for
Kairav's
character
to
end.
He
confirmed
that
he
and
the
production
house
parted
ways
amicably.
Unlike
Paras
Kalnawat,
who
left
Rajan
Shahi's
Anupamaa
on
a
sour
note,
Mayank
said
that
things
ended
mutually
and
on
a
good
note.
He
told
Bombay
Times
that
he
is
going
to
miss
the
whole
team
including
Aaru
(Karishma
Sawant)
and
Akshu
(Pranali
Rathod).
The
actor
called
them
family,
saying
that
they
have
been
working
together
since
a
long
time.
He
didn't
share
details
about
his
upcoming
projects
but
promised
to
return
with
an
excting
web
or
TV
show.
ABOUT
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
The
daily
soap
is
the
longest
running
Hindi
show
along
with
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
which
stars
Dilip
Joshi
in
a
lead
role.
YRKKH
will
complete
14
successful
years
on
January
12,
2023,
which
is
a
massive
feat.
At
a
time
when
shows
go
off
air
within
six
months,
Yeh
Rishta
has
completed
over
3800
episodes.
It
will
be
the
first
Hindi
show
to
cross
the
4000-episode
mark.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
airs
everyday
on
Star
Plus
at
9:30pm.
The
show
originally
started
with
Karan
Mehra
and
Hina
Khan
as
the
leads.
Mohsin
Khan
and
Shivangi
Joshi
later
replaced
them
when
the
two
celebs
quit
the
show.
Rajan
Shahi
introduced
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
as
the
new
leads
after
the
generation
leap
in
the
show.
Their
sizzling
chemistry
has
managed
to
set
the
TRP
charts
on
fire.
Despite
the
re-cycling
of
old
tracks,
YRKKH
has
been
able
to
perform
well
in
terms
of
ratings.
Are
you
unhappy
with
Mayank
Arora
aka
Kairav's
exit?
Will
you
miss
him?
Should
the
makers
introduce
new
tracks
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai?
