Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Child Actor To Play Aarohi’s Daughter Post Leap In Harshad-Pranali’s Show

Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully for the last 14 years. While the family drama was launched with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik in 2009, the show currently revolves around their grandchildren.

Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant are currently playing the lead roles of Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi in the show respectively. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is faring well on the TRP front, the makers are introducing many twists to make it more entertaining.

As per the ongoing track, Birlas blamed Akshara for Neil's (Paras Priyadarshan) death after which Abhimanyu asked her to sign the divorce papers. Later, she was seen boarding a bus to go away from Abhimanyu and her family.

ENTRY OF JAI SONI IN YRKKH

According to the ongoing buzz, another leap will be introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now. TV actor Jai Soni, who is best known for playing the lead role in Sasural Genda Phool, recently entered the show as Abhinav who'll help Akshara after the leap.

As reported earlier, child actor Shreyansh Kaurav is likely to essay Pranali Rathod's onscreen son post leap while Abhinav (Jay Soni) might be seen as his father. While an official announcement is still awaited, the latest rumours suggest that another child artist will be seen in the hit Star Plus show.

AAROHI'S DAUGHTER IN YRKKH POST LEAP

According to a Tellychakkar report, the makers have roped in Hera Mishra to play a pivotal role after the leap. Well, she is likely to play Aarohi's daughter in the show. However, it is not yet confirmed and more details related to her character are still awaited.

WHO IS HERA MISHRA?

Hera Mishra is a child artist who has been a part of a few TV and web shows. She was a part of Colors TV's Parineetii. She also featured in Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami's popular web series Duranga.

