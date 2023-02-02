Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni’s Awkward Encounter With Lady Who Asked Him To Meet His Daughter

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, has been entertaining fans for years now. Recently, the makers introduced another leap in the long-running show after which Jay Soni entered as Abhinav Sharma, the new guy in Akshara's life.

Ever since his entry, Jay Soni has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons as fans are loving his role as well as onscreen chemistry with Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also popular for his role in Sasural Genda Phool, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, and variety of other shows, Jay has reinvented himself & is looking fitter than ever on the show. Jay, who is a regular at gym, is enjoying the adulation after his entry on Indian television's one of the longest-running shows.

Jay shares an anecdote that recently transpired in his gym elevator that left him gushing and blushing. Recalling the incident, he shares, "As I left the gym after my daily workout, a woman welcomed me with the sweetest smile & asked me very politely if she could get her daughter to meet me. She said how her daughter didn't believe in the institution of marriage & thought nice men do not exist. It was honestly very cute but I told her it is a character I'm playing that you like. But she was persistent. I told her I was married with a child & she smiled. She insisted I still meet her daughter to help her understand."

The actor added, "It was genuinely very sweet. More so it is a testament to my acting given that my character has struck a chord with the audience. It definitely feels surreal. I look forward to this love."

Well, Jay Soni is truly elated with the response to his new character. Are you loking his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Share your views in the comments section below.