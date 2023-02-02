Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni’s Awkward Encounter With Lady Who Asked Him To Meet His Daughter

Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
featuring
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
the
lead
roles,
has
been
entertaining
fans
for
years
now.
Recently,
the
makers
introduced
another
leap
in
the
long-running
show
after
which
Jay
Soni
entered
as
Abhinav
Sharma,
the
new
guy
in
Akshara's
life.
Ever
since
his
entry,
Jay
Soni
has
been
grabbing
eyeballs
for
all
the
right
reasons
as
fans
are
loving
his
role
as
well
as
onscreen
chemistry
with
Akshara
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
Also
popular
for
his
role
in
Sasural
Genda
Phool,
Sanskaar
-
Dharohar
Apnon
Ki,
and
variety
of
other
shows,
Jay
has
reinvented
himself
&
is
looking
fitter
than
ever
on
the
show.
Jay,
who
is
a
regular
at
gym,
is
enjoying
the
adulation
after
his
entry
on
Indian
television's
one
of
the
longest-running
shows.
Jay
shares
an
anecdote
that
recently
transpired
in
his
gym
elevator
that
left
him
gushing
and
blushing.
Recalling
the
incident,
he
shares,
"As
I
left
the
gym
after
my
daily
workout,
a
woman
welcomed
me
with
the
sweetest
smile
&
asked
me
very
politely
if
she
could
get
her
daughter
to
meet
me.
She
said
how
her
daughter
didn't
believe
in
the
institution
of
marriage
&
thought
nice
men
do
not
exist.
It
was
honestly
very
cute
but
I
told
her
it
is
a
character
I'm
playing
that
you
like.
But
she
was
persistent.
I
told
her
I
was
married
with
a
child
&
she
smiled.
She
insisted
I
still
meet
her
daughter
to
help
her
understand."
The
actor
added,
"It
was
genuinely
very
sweet.
More
so
it
is
a
testament
to
my
acting
given
that
my
character
has
struck
a
chord
with
the
audience.
It
definitely
feels
surreal.
I
look
forward
to
this
love."
Well,
Jay
Soni
is
truly
elated
with
the
response
to
his
new
character.
Are
you
loking
his
performance
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.