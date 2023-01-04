Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show

Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
helmed
by
Rajan
Shahi,
has
been
winning
hearts
for
the
last
14
years.
While
the
show
made
Hina
Khan,
Karan
Mehra,
Shivangi
Joshi,
and
Mohsin
Khan
household
names,
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
are
currently
seen
playing
the
lead
roles
of
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
respectively
in
the
long-running
family
drama.
The
third
generation
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
too
is
getting
appreciation
from
all
quarters
and
the
show
is
still
performing
well
on
the
TRP
charts.
While
everything
has
been
going
in
the
favour
of
the
show
since
the
beginning,
several
co-stars
of
Harshad
and
Pranali
recently
left
the
shot
for
different
reasons.
From
Mayank
Arora
aka
Kairav
to
Paras
Priyadarshan
aka
Neil,
let's
look
at
the
list
of
actors
from
the
show's
third
generation
who
recently
bid
goodbye
to
the
daily
soap.
Mayank
Arora,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
role
of
Kairav
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
is
the
latest
actor
to
quit
the
show.
In
an
interview
with
ETimes.
He
revealed
the
same
and
said,
"I
think
it
was
time
for
the
character
to
end,
we
parted
ways
amicably.
It
all
ended
mutually
and
on
a
good
note.
About
the
character,
every
role
has
its
highs
and
lows
in
a
daily
soap
and
Kairav
was
a
strong
character
so
I
knew
it
will
have
its
track."
Paras
Priyasharshan
Paras
Priyadarshan
who
essayed
the
character
of
Abhimanyu's
(Harshad
Chopra)
younger
brother
Neil
recently
left
the
show.
His
death
in
YRKKH
played
a
pivotal
role
in
the
separation
of
AbhiRa.
Talking
about
his
exit,
even
he
stated
that
it
was
a
mutual
decision
and
he
now
wants
to
spend
some
time
with
his
family.
Sharan
Anandani
Last
month,
Sharan
Anandani
too
announced
his
exit
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
The
actor
played
the
character
of
Akshara
&
Kairav's
cousin
brother
Vansh.
Talking
about
it,
Sharan
stated
that
he
was
disappointed
with
his
character's
growth
and
decided
to
put
his
papers
down.
Niharika
Chouksey
Actress
Niharika
Chouksey
was
seen
as
Abhimanyu's
cousin-sister
Nishtha
Birla
in
the
hit
show.
In
June
last
year,
she
decided
to
leave
the
show
as
she
wasn't
happy
with
the
graph
of
her
character.
It
worked
in
her
favour
as
she
bagged
the
lead
role
in
Star
Plus'
Faltu
and
is
currently
getting
appreciation
for
her
performance.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 16:04 [IST]