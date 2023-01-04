Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show

Mayank Arora

Mayank Arora, who became a household name after playing the role of Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is the latest actor to quit the show. In an interview with ETimes. He revealed the same and said, "I think it was time for the character to end, we parted ways amicably. It all ended mutually and on a good note. About the character, every role has its highs and lows in a daily soap and Kairav was a strong character so I knew it will have its track."

Paras Priyasharshan

Paras Priyadarshan who essayed the character of Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopra) younger brother Neil recently left the show. His death in YRKKH played a pivotal role in the separation of AbhiRa. Talking about his exit, even he stated that it was a mutual decision and he now wants to spend some time with his family.

Sharan Anandani

Last month, Sharan Anandani too announced his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor played the character of Akshara & Kairav's cousin brother Vansh. Talking about it, Sharan stated that he was disappointed with his character's growth and decided to put his papers down.

Niharika Chouksey

Actress Niharika Chouksey was seen as Abhimanyu's cousin-sister Nishtha Birla in the hit show. In June last year, she decided to leave the show as she wasn't happy with the graph of her character. It worked in her favour as she bagged the lead role in Star Plus' Faltu and is currently getting appreciation for her performance.