Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shambhavi Singh Reveals If She Feels Pressure Of Entering Pranali's Show Midway

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shambhavi Singh aka Muskaan expressed her happiness on working with Rajan Shahi in the hit show that stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: It's a dream come true for any artist to work with Rajan Shahi, who has delivered the longest running Indian drama on Indian television. Just like any actress, Shambhavi Singh also wanted to be a part of the hit daily soap. When the makers offered her the role of Muskan, the actress immediately gave her approval and today, she is playing an integral part in the show.

SHAMBHAVI SINGH ON WORKING WITH RAJAN SHAHI IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

Shambhavi expressed her happiness while working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production. She credited her for giving back-to-back hits like Bidaai, Yeh Rishta and Anupamaa, stating that everyone wants to work with the director-producer and his team.

"He is a trendsetter & has always got on board wonderful actors in his shows. The whole unit is like a family, that really tells how much he's grounded & how much he cares about his team. He is a true leader, to be a part of his world feels surreal. I'll always be grateful to him & the unit for believing me with 'Muskan' & won't let them down," she said in a statement.

ON PRESSURE OF ENTERING YRKKH MIDWAY

When asked if she pressurised on entering the popular drama midway, the actress said that she is confident if she plays the character well, the viewers will accept her.

"It's not a child's play. It's a huge responsibility to play the character well and make it alive. The whole production, crew, audience, your family, friends & most importantly your expectations are from you. So you have to be cautious before taking any step," Shambhavi said in a statement.

"It's quite daunting for me as I am always thinking about whether the audience will accept me, love me or not. How're they gonna take me? But at the end I know only one thing, if I play my character with utmost honesty they'll love, accept & support 'Muskan's' journey," she added.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHAMBHAVI?

On the professional front, Shambhavi Singh was also seen in Woh Khaas. The romantic comedy short film is available for streaming on OTT platforms like MX Player, Hungama Play, to name a few. The actress also has two much-awaited web series in her kitty.

Shambhavi is playing the role of Akshara's brother Kairav's partner Muskan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He entry has brought major changes in the daily soap.

ABOUT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which was launched in January 2009, recently completed fourteen successful years. Achieving another feat, the drama became the only fiction show to complete over 14 years. YRKKH was originally launched with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leads. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over the charge of the show after the duo left.

Pranali and Harshad entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the makers introduced a generation leap. The much-loved show, which airs everyday on Star Plus, also features Karishma Sawant, Jay Soni and Abir Singh Godhwani.

