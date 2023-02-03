Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shambhavi Singh Reveals If She Feels Pressure Of Entering Pranali's Show Midway

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai:
It's
a
dream
come
true
for
any
artist
to
work
with
Rajan
Shahi,
who
has
delivered
the
longest
running
Indian
drama
on
Indian
television.
Just
like
any
actress,
Shambhavi
Singh
also
wanted
to
be
a
part
of
the
hit
daily
soap.
When
the
makers
offered
her
the
role
of
Muskan,
the
actress
immediately
gave
her
approval
and
today,
she
is
playing
an
integral
part
in
the
show.
SHAMBHAVI
SINGH
ON
WORKING
WITH
RAJAN
SHAHI
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
Shambhavi
expressed
her
happiness
while
working
with
Rajan
Shahi
and
Directors
Kut
Production.
She
credited
her
for
giving
back-to-back
hits
like
Bidaai,
Yeh
Rishta
and
Anupamaa,
stating
that
everyone
wants
to
work
with
the
director-producer
and
his
team.
"He
is
a
trendsetter
&
has
always
got
on
board
wonderful
actors
in
his
shows.
The
whole
unit
is
like
a
family,
that
really
tells
how
much
he's
grounded
&
how
much
he
cares
about
his
team.
He
is
a
true
leader,
to
be
a
part
of
his
world
feels
surreal.
I'll
always
be
grateful
to
him
&
the
unit
for
believing
me
with
'Muskan'
&
won't
let
them
down," she
said
in
a
statement.
ON
PRESSURE
OF
ENTERING
YRKKH
MIDWAY
When
asked
if
she
pressurised
on
entering
the
popular
drama
midway,
the
actress
said
that
she
is
confident
if
she
plays
the
character
well,
the
viewers
will
accept
her.
"It's
not
a
child's
play.
It's
a
huge
responsibility
to
play
the
character
well
and
make
it
alive.
The
whole
production,
crew,
audience,
your
family,
friends
&
most
importantly
your
expectations
are
from
you.
So
you
have
to
be
cautious
before
taking
any
step,"
Shambhavi
said
in
a
statement.
"It's
quite
daunting
for
me
as
I
am
always
thinking
about
whether
the
audience
will
accept
me,
love
me
or
not.
How're
they
gonna
take
me?
But
at
the
end
I
know
only
one
thing,
if
I
play
my
character
with
utmost
honesty
they'll
love,
accept
&
support
'Muskan's' journey,"
she
added.
WHAT'S
NEXT
FOR
SHAMBHAVI?
On
the
professional
front,
Shambhavi
Singh
was
also
seen
in
Woh
Khaas.
The
romantic
comedy
short
film
is
available
for
streaming
on
OTT
platforms
like
MX
Player,
Hungama
Play,
to
name
a
few.
The
actress
also
has
two
much-awaited
web
series
in
her
kitty.
Shambhavi
is
playing
the
role
of
Akshara's
brother
Kairav's
partner
Muskan
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
He
entry
has
brought
major
changes
in
the
daily
soap.
ABOUT
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
The
show
stars
Pranali
Rathod
and
Harshad
Chopda
in
lead
roles.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
which
was
launched
in
January
2009,
recently
completed
fourteen
successful
years.
Achieving
another
feat,
the
drama
became
the
only
fiction
show
to
complete
over
14
years.
YRKKH
was
originally
launched
with
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
as
the
leads.
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan
took
over
the
charge
of
the
show
after
the
duo
left.
Pranali
and
Harshad
entered
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
after
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap.
The
much-loved
show,
which
airs
everyday
on
Star
Plus,
also
features
Karishma
Sawant,
Jay
Soni
and
Abir
Singh
Godhwani.