Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Kairav Enters Show; Reveals Team Calls Him ‘New Hottie In the House’

Star
Plus' long-running
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi,
completed
a
successful
run
of
14
years
yesterday
(January
12).
Featuring
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
the
lead
roles
of
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara
respectively,
the
family
drama
is
still
among
the
most
loved
shows
on
the
small
screen
currently.
Recently,
the
makers
introduced
a
six-year
leap
in
the
show
after
another
separation
of
Abhimanyu
and
Akshara.
While
Akshara
is
shown
with
Abhinav
(Jay
Soni),
Abhimanyu
is
seen
with
Aarohi
(Karishma
Sawant).
Amid
all
this,
Mayank
Arora
aka
Kairav
confirmed
quitting
the
show
a
few
days
ago
and
the
makers
replaced
him
with
Naagin
6
actor
Abeer
Singh
Godhwani.
He
recently
entered
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
and
is
getting
a
positive
response
from
viewers.
In
a
recent
interview,
the
actor
talked
about
the
pressure
of
joining
an
ongoing
show.
Taking
about
being
a
part
of
YRRKH
and
his
equation
with
the
team,
Abeer
told
IANS,
"Personally
I
was
feeling
the
pressure
before
entering
the
show,
but
Rajan
ji,
our
director,
and
the
whole
cast
and
crew
made
me
feel
so
relaxed
that
I
already
feel
at
home
now.
Everyone
is
truly
supportive
and
encouraging.
Everyone
is
calling
me
the
new
hottie
in
the
house.
I
was
wondering
how
the
audience
would
react
to
the
leap
and
to
me
as
Kairav,
but
they
welcomed
me
with
open
arms."
Revealing
that
his
family
used
to
watch
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
even
before
his
entry,
the
actor
added,
"I
have
not
followed
the
show
as
sincerely
as
my
family
has
in
the
past,
but
yes
I
have
caught
up
with
the
previous
episodes.
I
like
the
way
everyone
has
their
own
colour
and
story
in
the
show."
ABOUT
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
premiered
in
2009
with
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
as
the
main
leads.
They
played
the
iconic
characters
of
Akshara
and
Naitik
for
around
eight
years
and
then
decided
to
move
on.
After
their
exit,
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan
were
introduced
as
the
new
lead
couple
Naira
and
Kartik
respectively.
Even
they
won
several
hearts
with
their
performances.
They
bid
goodbye
to
the
show
in
2021
after
the
makers
decided
to
introduce
another
generation
leap.