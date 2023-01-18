Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Aka Naira Buys Swanky New Mercedez Benz; Shares Glimpses

Shivangi
Joshi,
who
entered
showbiz
with
ZEE
TV's
Khelti
Hai
Zindagi
Aankh
Micholi
in
2013,
has
come
a
long
way
in
her
career.
After
being
a
part
of
various
popular
shows
including
Beintehaa
and
Begusarai,
she
finally
bagged
the
lead
role
in
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
in
2016
which
proved
to
be
a
turning
point
for
her.
She
played
the
role
of
Akshara's
(Hina
Khan)
daughter
Naira
in
the
long-running
Star
Plus
show
and
was
paired
opposite
Mohsin
Khan
who
essayed
Kartik
Goenka.
The
show
made
her
a
household
name
and
she
played
Naira
for
five
long
years.
In
2021,
she
and
Mohsin
left
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
as
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap.
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
are
currently
playing
the
lead
roles
in
the
family
drama.
While
Shivangi
is
currently
away
from
the
small
screen,
the
actress
is
enjoying
the
break
and
is
currently
on
cloud
nine.
Well,
we're
saying
so
because
she
has
bought
a
swanky
new
car.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Taking
to
Instagram
stories,
Shivangi
shared
the
great
news
with
her
fans
and
well-wishers.
She
posted
a
glimpse
of
her
new
luxurious
car.
In
another
story,
a
screen
can
be
seen
with
'Dear
Ms.
Shivangi
Joshi
Welcome
to
the
World
of
Mercedez-Benz'
written
on
it.
So,
yes,
the
actress
has
added
a
brand
new
Mercedez-Benz
to
her
car
collection.
Take
a
look
at
her
Instagram
stories
here:
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
