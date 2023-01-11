After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad-Pranali’s Co-Star Pens Farewell Note: Picture Abhi Baaki Hai

Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi,
is
counted
among
the
most
loved
shows
on
TV
currently.
TV
actor
Paras
Priyadarshan
rose
to
fame
after
playing
the
role
of
Abhimanyu's
younger
brother
Neil
in
the
hit
Star
Plus
series.
However,
he
recently
left
the
show
after
his
character
was
shown
dead
in
the
show.
PARAS
PRIYADARSHAN'S
FAREWELL
NOTE
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai:
4
Co-Actors
Of
Harshad-Pranali
Who
Recently
LEFT
The
Hit
Show
Taking
to
social
media,
Paras
has
now
posted
a
heartfelt
farewell
note
and
thanked
the
YRKKH
makers
and
the
whole
team.
Here's
what
he
said
in
the
note.
He
wrote,
"Little
late
but
reuploading
this.
Just
want
to
express
my
gratitude
to
everybody
for
loving
Neil.
It
was
a
character
that
gave
me
much
joy
and
learning.
And
thanks
to
@reemstini
@gdimri
@rajan.shahi.543
for
the
opportunity.
Thanks
also
to
@harshad_chopda
@ami_trivedi_official
@pranalirathodofficial
@karishmasawant
@basantikibeti
@neerajgoswamiactor
and
other
cast
members.
Thanks
also
to
@rishimandial
@romeshkalra
and
@raampandey30
And
to
audiences,
picture
abhi
baaki
hai
mere
doston.
Stay
tuned
for
upcoming
projects!"
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below:
PARAS
&
MAKERS
PARTED
WAYS
AMICABLY
Talking
about
his
exit
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
in
an
interview,
he
stated,
"It
was
a
mutual
decision
and
I
do
not
want
to
comment
more
on
that.
The
track
had
a
new
story
and
I
also
had
my
plans,
so
it
was
a
mutual
decision
to
part
ways."
NEW
Entry
In
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai;
Actress
Shambhavi
To
Enter
As
Kairav's
Love
Interest
Well,
his
fans
are
still
missing
seeing
him
on
the
show.
However,
as
his
farewell
post
states,
'picture
abhi
baaki
hai.' Here's
hoping
to
see
Paras
making
his
TV
comeback
very
soon.
MAYANK
ARORA
AKA
KAIRAV
HAS
ALSO
QUIT
After
Paras,
even
Mayank
Arora
confirmed
his
exit
from
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
The
actor
played
the
role
of
Akshara's
brother
Kairav
in
the
long-running
show.
While
the
real
reason
behing
him
leaving
the
show
is
still
unclear,
the
actor
stated
that
it
was
the
right
time
to
bid
adieu
to
the
popular
character.
LEAP
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
After
Neil's
death,
the
makers
recently
introduced
another
time
leap
in
the
show
post
which
Akshara
and
Abhimanyu
are
seen
spending
their
lives
separately.
Looks
like
the
team
has
planned
many
intriguing
tracks
for
the
viewers.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!