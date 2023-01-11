After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad-Pranali’s Co-Star Pens Farewell Note: Picture Abhi Baaki Hai

Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is counted among the most loved shows on TV currently.

TV actor Paras Priyadarshan rose to fame after playing the role of Abhimanyu's younger brother Neil in the hit Star Plus series. However, he recently left the show after his character was shown dead in the show.

PARAS PRIYADARSHAN'S FAREWELL NOTE

Taking to social media, Paras has now posted a heartfelt farewell note and thanked the YRKKH makers and the whole team. Here's what he said in the note.

He wrote, "Little late but reuploading this. Just want to express my gratitude to everybody for loving Neil. It was a character that gave me much joy and learning. And thanks to @reemstini @gdimri @rajan.shahi.543 for the opportunity. Thanks also to @harshad_chopda @ami_trivedi_official @pranalirathodofficial @karishmasawant @basantikibeti @neerajgoswamiactor and other cast members. Thanks also to @rishimandial @romeshkalra and @raampandey30 And to audiences, picture abhi baaki hai mere doston. Stay tuned for upcoming projects!"

PARAS & MAKERS PARTED WAYS AMICABLY

Talking about his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in an interview, he stated, "It was a mutual decision and I do not want to comment more on that. The track had a new story and I also had my plans, so it was a mutual decision to part ways."

Well, his fans are still missing seeing him on the show. However, as his farewell post states, 'picture abhi baaki hai.' Here's hoping to see Paras making his TV comeback very soon.

MAYANK ARORA AKA KAIRAV HAS ALSO QUIT

After Paras, even Mayank Arora confirmed his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor played the role of Akshara's brother Kairav in the long-running show. While the real reason behing him leaving the show is still unclear, the actor stated that it was the right time to bid adieu to the popular character.

LEAP IN YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

After Neil's death, the makers recently introduced another time leap in the show post which Akshara and Abhimanyu are seen spending their lives separately. Looks like the team has planned many intriguing tracks for the viewers.

Keep watching this space for more updates!