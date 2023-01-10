Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Aka KaIra To RETURN To Show? Here's The TRUTH

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
dominating
the
TRP
charts
since
a
long
time,
keeping
the
viewers
engaged
with
its
drama-packed
episodes.
At
a
time
when
shows
go
off
air
within
three
months,
YRKKH
has
successfully
completed
over
3800
episodes.
While
TV
buffs
believed
that
the
daily
soap
would
take
a
hit
after
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan's
exit,
it
continued
to
perform
well
in
terms
of
numbers
post
the
generation
leap.
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
have
created
ripples
on
the
small
screen
with
their
sizzling
chemistry,
leaving
the
fans
awestruck.
While
the
show
recently
took
a
six-year
leap,
gossip
mills
started
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan
might
make
a
comeback
to
the
show.
SHIVANGI
JOSHI
TO
RETURN
TO
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
FIND
OUT
The
speculations
started
floating
on
the
internet
after
Star
Plus
shared
a
new
promo
to
announce
the
re-run
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai's
episodes
that
featured
Naira
and
Kartik.
A
few
fans
started
wondering
if
Shivangi
and
Mohsin
would
make
a
return
to
YRKKH.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
Star
Plus
shared
a
promo
along
with
the
caption,
"Sunehri
yaadon
ke
wo
pal,
jinmein
judaa
tha
Kartik
aur
Naira
ka
gatbandhan.
Dekhiye
wo
khaas
safar
phir
ek
baar,
humare
saath."
Before
you
jump
to
any
conclusion
and
start
wondering
that
Shivangi
and
Moshin
are
coming
back
to
Yeh
Rishta,
we
have
to
stop
you
right
there.
The
leading
GEC
has
decided
to
air
the
repeat
episode
of
KaIRa's
grand
wedding
to
increase
its
TRPs
in
the
afternoon
slot.
The
old
episodes
of
Yeh
Rishta
will
be
available
for
viewing
on
Wednesday
(January
11)
at
1:30pm
on
Star
Plus.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
One
user
wrote,
"Hayeeee
ye
kaira
ki
wedding
to
jitni
baar
dekho
utni
baar
achchhi
lagti
hai
meri
favourite
jodi
hai
#kaira."
"Star
Plus
ke
paas
bss
ik
hi
show
bacha
hai
whi
baar
baar
dikha
rhe
hai
abb
to
modi
ji
se
hi
puchna
padega
yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
koiki
yeh
sawaal
abb
dash
ka
sabse
bda
sawal
bann
gya
hai,"
another
commented.
Are
you
excited
to
watch
the
re-run
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.