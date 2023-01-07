‘Yeh Rishta…’ Star Mohsin Khan Isn’t A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Next; THIS TV Star CONFIRMS Bagging It

TV
actor
Mohsin
Khan
became
a
household
name
after
portraying
the
lead
role
of
Kartik
Goenka
in
Rajan
Shahi's
long-running
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
opposite
Shivangi
Joshi.
After
being
a
part
of
the
hit
Star
Plus
show
for
around
five
years,
the
TV
star
bid
adieu
to
the
popular
character
last
year
when
the
makers
introduced
a
generation
leap.
Since
then,
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
his
acting
comeback.
Last
month,
several
reports
suggested
that
Mohsin
is
in
talks
for
Ekta
Kapoor's
next,
based
on
Beauty
And
The
Beast.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
bad
news
for
the
well-wishers
of
the
actor.
Another
TV
star
has
now
confirmed
bagging
the
same
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Not
Mohsin
Khan,
Kushal
Tandon
Has
Bagged
The
Show
Best
known
for
his
stints
in
Ek
Hazaaron
Mein
Meri
Behna
Hai,
Bigg
Boss
7,
and
Beyhadh,
Kushal
Tandon
has
finally
confirmed
his
TV
comeback
with
Ekta
Kapoor's
much-awaited
Beauty
And
The
Beast
adaptation.
Bi-Weekly
Show
Based
On
Beauty
And
The
Beast
Talking
about
the
same,
he
told
ETimes,
"It
is
a
bi-weekly
show
which
will
be
on
air
on
the
weekends,
exactly
as
I
like
my
shows
to
be.
It
is
based
on
the
concept
of
Beauty
and
the
Beast
and
my
character
is
a
mix
of
good
and
bad.
What
attracted
me
more
towards
this
show
is
that
in
a
female-dominated
medium
like
television,
I
was
offered
a
male-dominated
show."
Kushal
Tandon’s
TV
Comeback
After
5
Years
Kushal
Tandon's
last
TV
show
was
Sony
TV's
Beyhadh
opposite
Jennifer
Winget.
The
show
ended
in
2017
and
the
actor
has
maintained
his
distance
from
the
small
screen
since
then.
However,
with
his
new
show,
he's
finally
making
his
TV
comeback
after
five
long
years
and
his
fans
are
super
excited.
Kushal
Tandon
On
His
Long
Break
From
TV
Talking
about
staying
away
from
TV,
Kushal
stated,
"I
don't
like
doing
shows
which
run
for
more
than
a
year
because
ek
story
ke
liye
I
think
a
year
is
more
than
enough.
The
concept
remains
interesting
for
the
actors
as
well
as
for
the
audience.
And
the
biggest
plus
point
of
not
doing
an
infinite
show
is
that
I
get
to
take
up
more
projects
after
the
show
ends.
You
can
have
seasons
as
we
did
in
my
show
Beyhadh
if
the
first
season
works."
Kushal’s
Show
To
Replace
Tejasswi
Prakash’s
Naagin
6?
While
the
show's
premiere
date
of
Kushal
Tandon's
new
show
isn't
yet
out,
there
is
a
buzz
that
it
might
replace
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6.
Also,
there
are
speculations
that
Eisha
Singh
might
play
the
female
lead
in
it.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 16:44 [IST]